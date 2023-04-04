Firm claims credit for BVAS and IREV idea, files N77bn lawsuit against FG and INEC

US-based medical doctor Adah Obekpa and his company, Renaissance Network Africa (RNA), have filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the federal government of Nigeria over an alleged failure to recognise them as the originators of the e-voting system used during elections.

The suit was filed before the Abuja federal high court on March 21, and in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/391/2023, the plaintiffs are seeking an order directing the defendants to pay N77 billion as compensation and another N500 million as damages for allegedly using their idea without giving credit.

In the statement of claim, Obekpa claimed that “he and his team which includes the 2nd plaintiff came up with an innovative and novel I-voting system that will ensure free, fair and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria as far back as 2010”.

He claimed that the I-voting system proposal was conceived by him to ensure that valid votes cast in any elections in Nigeria are not altered or eliminated from the final tally while invalid votes are also not allowed or counted in the final tally by unscrupulous elements who aid desperate politicians to rig elections.

Obekpa said he flew to Nigeria to meet with Atahiru Jega, former INEC chairman, and they discussed his proposal. The plaintiffs claim to have deployed resources, both financial and human, to create and design the I-voting proposal for INEC in 2010, and claim that it is their proposal that has now been christened as BVAS and IREV.

“At the trial, the plaintiffs shall also demonstrate that the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) was their content proposal to the 1st defendant in 2010,” the plaintiffs said. “The plaintiffs aver that they retain the exclusive and assignable legal right to the I-voting proposal to INEC document as the originators of the same. It is averred by the plaintiffs that the 1st defendant deliberately suppressed the I-voting proposal which they submitted to it by not reaching out to them in other to take sole credit for the same.”

The plaintiffs are praying to the court for a declaration that the I-voting proposal is the same as the BVAS and IREV, and for the federal government to publicly recognize and acknowledge the plaintiffs and their team who were involved in the preparation and design of the I-voting proposal to the INEC since 2010.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 6, 2023

‘Rivers voted quality over political sentiments’ – El-Rufai hails Wike on Tinubu’s victory

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commended his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for supporting the power rotation ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

Elections were a show of shame, I can’t keep quiet at my age – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has voiced his concerns over the outcome of Nigeria’s general election, which he described as ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Benue state Governor-Elect Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia outlines plans to tackle state issues

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the governor-elect of Benue State, has expressed concern about the state of affairs in Benue, stating ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Friday and Monday declared public holidays by FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Friday 7 and Monday 10 April 2023 will be public holidays to ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

I warned Peter Obi that ‘Obidients’ would be his undoing in the election – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has criticized the media for their responsibility in distorting his recent interview with Channels Television. ...

YNaija April 4, 2023

Peter Obi denies ‘treason allegations’ and disavows undermining Nigeria

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail