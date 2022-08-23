Atiku, Peter Obi present; Tinubu absent at NBA conference; Reps panel summons TCN boss over controversial $33 million Azura power deal | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku, Peter Obi present; Tinubu absent at NBA conference

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), accepted the invitation to attend the 2022 convention of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Atiku and Mr. Obi took part in the conference’s opening plenary meeting on Victoria Island in Lagos.

However, Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, did not attend the conference session to which he was invited.

However, Mr. Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, was represented by Kashim Shettima, his running mate and a former governor of Borno State.

The panel discussion was titled “Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 & Beyond”.

Both the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidates took part in the discussion.

The 62nd NBA conference began on August 19 and will continue until August 26.

The conference’s focus is “Bold Transitions.”

The NBA President, Olumide Akpata, stated in his welcoming speech that the association hopes to host a conference of the highest caliber with a thorough discussion of important issues impacting the legal profession and the nation as a whole.

“All around us are instances of transition in the different spheres of our national lives from the NBA where a newly elected President and Executive Committee members are scheduled to take up the reins of power to the national level where activities are on top gear for the 2023 general elections that will birth a democratic transition from one democratically elected President to another, for the fifth time in the 4th Republic,” said Mr. Akpata

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, has been called before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance regarding the contentious Azura power project agreement.

As part of its ongoing inquiry into the proposed sales of power assets under the National Integrated Power Project, the committee issued the summons on Monday (NIPP).

The committee acknowledged the presence of the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, Victor Adewumi, and Director Market Operator, Edmond Eje, but stated that it was unsatisfied with their justifications for their answers.

Mr. Abdulaziz was consequently requested to attend on Tuesday to respond to inquiries regarding the Pull Call Option Agreement (PCOA).

Regardless of whether TCN transmits the power through the national grid or not, Nigeria is required by the PCOA to pay Azura between $30 million and $33 million per month for the electricity generated.

When the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) appeared before the Committee last week, it issued a query concerning the transaction.

Speaking about plant optimization, Mr. Eje noted that most of the time, Azura is unable to generate the 450MW as specified in the arrangement, adding that there is a reason for this.

Despite the agreement, he did not explain why the plant’s capacity was not optimized.

Two toddlers were killed when a building in Bariga, Lagos, collapsed.

On Sunday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) reported that the two children’s remains had been found in the tragedy.

The incident took place around 9:40 o’clock near Adeleye Street, Lady Lark in Bariga.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, stated that the rescue squad was sent to the area after they received a distress call.

Three men were hurt in the incident, he continued and were brought to a local hospital.

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-story building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms,” Mr. Oke-Osanyintolu said.

“Unfortunately two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene. Rescue operation is ongoing.”

The introduction of the rotavirus vaccine into routine immunization in the nation was marked off by the federal government on Monday in a last-ditch bid to combat diarrhea among children.

According to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, who launched the introduction of the vaccine, the development will directly prevent over 110,000 deaths in children under five over the course of the following ten years.

Ehanire, who was represented at the ceremony in Abuja by the director of port health services for the ministry, Dr. Alex Okoh, said that the government had spent a significant amount of money to provide routine immunizations for Nigerian children.

“The vaccine that we are introduced in the epi programme today is of great importance because it is expected to directly avert over 110,000 death in under five in the next 10 years.

“The Government of Nigeria with the support of our donors and partners, especially GAVI has spent huge amounts to fulfill routine immunization vaccines for the Nigerian children. This is because improving the health of our children remains a priority for this administration.

“We, therefore, ask parents and caregivers to leverage on this privilege to enable that their children are vaccinated against all vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said.

The minister explained that ”Global vaccine alliance and other partners are doing a lot to support the country in ensuring Nigeria maintains its pride of place in relevant in the African continent, especially in the provision of basic cost-effective interventions for children and vulnerable populations.”

According to him, ”The government of Nigeria will continue to play its role for the overall success of all the strategies implemented in the health sector towards the achievement of universal health coverage.”

18 suspects from a kidnapping gang were detained by Benue State Police officers during a stop-and-search operation along Utonkon Road in the state’s Ado Local Government Area (LGA).

The arrest of the suspects in the region, which had previously seen numerous kidnapping instances, also resulted in the discovery of weapons and live ammunition from the suspects who were alleged to have besieged the community of Ikpayongo in the state’s Gwer LGA.

According to a source in the neighborhood, the bandits are said to have stormed the LGA for an operation before being spotted by residents who then called the police.

“The people assisted the police to ensure that they were arrested before they carried out their operation in the communities on that axis of the LGA,” he said.

Confirming the arrest in a statement in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene stated that the suspects were arrested Sunday morning at about 7:30 am.

According to her, “information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado LGA.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest 18 suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer LGA.

“Items recovered from them include, one AK-47 rifle and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”