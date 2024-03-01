Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

t’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos Today

Amapiano District

Get into the new month with another version of Amapiano District. Party nonstop with the female DJs and entertainers who stop at nothing to ensure you have the most fantastic time at the party. The event is being held on March 1 at The Good Village.

Rewind

Take a musical trip to the past as you dance to what used to be your favourite hits. With DJ Skillz and DJ Humility, you are guaranteed the experience of a lifetime at Rewind. The event will be held on March 2 at Mantra Lagos, Adeola Odeku.

LTF Showcase

Lagos Theatre Festival welcomes you to participate in its LTF Showcase, an event specifically for art lovers who enjoy watching stage performances. LTF Showcase is happening on March 2 at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The Ako Show Championship

Who will you be rooting for at the Ako Show Championship? African Knockout is one of the leading MMA organisations in Africa. On Saturday, March 2, watch Melvin and Xavier unleash the beast in them at the Sol By Boxmall, Lagos.

Shalanga (Pit Latrine)

Laugh till you fall off your feet at the play directed by William Benson. Shalanga is a comedy act by Femi Branch and will take place at the Terra Kulture Lawn, Victoria Island, on March 2nd and 3rd.

Plantain Lovers Connect

Calling all plantain lovers to attend a once-in-a-lifetime event tailored just for you. The Plantain Lovers Connect is a networking event with many games, a silent disco and plantain snacks to enjoy. The event is on March 3 at the 12 Inch Baguette, Isaac John, Ikeja G.R.A.

Bantu

Watch the Bantu Crew perform at the Alliance Francaise on March 3. The Bantu Crew is a 13-piece Afropunk and Afrobeat band inspired by Lagos’s wildness.