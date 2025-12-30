Funke Akindele Breaks Her Own Record, Hitting ₦1 Billion With New Movie, ‘Behind The Scenes’

CBN Announces the Indefinite Use of Old Naira Banknotes as Legal Tender; Senate Considers Privatisation of NIPOST Due to Poorly Generated Revenue| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nearly three weeks after its cinema debut, Funke Akindele’s latest film, ‘Behind the Scenes‘, has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office. The milestone further cements Akindele’s status as Nollywood’s most bankable filmmaker and one of the most influential forces in the industry today.

Over the past decade, Funke Akindele has built an unrivalled reputation as a filmmaker, director, and producer whose projects consistently dominate the box office. With ‘Behind the Scenes‘, she adds yet another historic achievement to a career defined by strategic storytelling, audience connection, and exceptional marketing instincts.

Her rise to box office dominance has been years in the making, but it became especially pronounced in the 2020s, when her films began setting unprecedented records and becoming cultural moments.

A Billion-Naira Streak

Funke Akindele now has three films that have crossed the ₦1 billion mark in Nigerian cinemas. The run began with ‘A Tribe Called Judah‘ in 2023, which became the first Nigerian film to gross over ₦1 billion, eventually earning ₦1.4 billion.

That success was followed by ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa‘ in 2024, which not only crossed ₦1 billion but also became the fastest Nollywood film to reach the milestone, surpassing the record previously set by ‘A Tribe Called Judah‘.

Now, ‘Behind the Scenes‘ has joined that elite list. The film earned over ₦500 million within its first week in cinemas and crossed ₦1 billion in less than three weeks, once again proving Akindele’s box office pull.

Strong Opening and Record-Breaking Numbers

Announced in August 2025, ‘Behind the Scenes‘ was widely expected to perform well, given Akindele’s track record. The film opened strongly, earning over ₦27 million during its advance screenings on the 10th and 11th before its official nationwide release. From there, it continued to post impressive daily numbers.

The film has now set multiple records, including becoming the fastest film in West Africa to cross ₦1 billion and recording the highest single-day box office gross on Boxing Day, with over ₦129 million. It is also the highest-grossing Nigerian film released in 2025.

Story and Reception

‘Behind the Scenes‘ follows the story of a powerful real estate mogul whose life unravels when her generosity is repeatedly exploited. The film explores themes of kindness, power, and self-preservation, resonating strongly with audiences.

Critics and fans alike have praised the film for its storytelling, performances, and emotional depth. Akindele has once again been applauded for her ability to create stories that appeal to both local and international audiences while staying rooted in Nigerian identity.

Beyond the film itself, mainstream media has highlighted her relentless promotional strategy and her ability to tap into every available audience channel. Promotion for the film began months ahead of its release, with Akindele engaging her audience in fresh, interactive ways that fueled curiosity and anticipation.

An Unmatched Legacy

With the success of ‘Behind the Scenes,’ Funke Akindele has achieved several historic milestones. She is now the only Nigerian director to have crossed ₦1 billion at the box office three separate times, Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time, and the first filmmaker in Nigeria to generate over ₦1 billion in box office earnings within a single calendar year.

Much of this success is anchored in her loyal fan base, built over more than two decades in the industry. Through consistency, relatability, and an unmatched understanding of her audience, Akindele has cultivated a community willing to show up for every project she releases.

After over twenty years in Nollywood, Funke Akindele stands not just as a celebrated filmmaker, but as a marketing powerhouse and an undeniable industry giant whose influence continues to redefine what success looks like in Nigerian cinema.