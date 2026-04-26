Ranking Our Top 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities in April

Nigerian celebrities are known for bringing their A-game when it comes to fashion, so it is no shocker that we have a top 10 best-dressed celebrities list this month. These celebrities not only wowed us, but they also made it onto our Pinterest board because of how good they looked.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu is one of the best-dressed Nigerian celebrities at any given moment, but this month, she has brought her A-game at every turn. Our favorite look from her this month is a gorgeous blue Ankara outfit styled to perfection.

Akin Faminu

Content creator and fashion influencer Akin Faminu is always a showstopper whenever he steps out, but April was an exciting time for his fans, who saw him dish out gorgeously tailored outfits. Our favorite look from the fashion influencer was a deep purple suit, which was tailored to perfection.

Bimbo Ademoye

Outside of being an exceptional actress, Bimbo Ademoye’s fashion sense is another of our favorite things about her. All through April, Bimbo has served a masterclass in feminine suit styling. Our favorite of her looks this month is a red suit that she styled uniquely with a braided tie.

Denola Grey

Denola Grey’s status as the face of male fashionistas in the country has not changed, even years later, and this month, he showed us exactly why. Not only did Denola wow us with his take on agbada, but he also styled the Kai groom, who had many raving.

Bisola Aiyeola

Calling Bisola Aiyeola one of the best-dressed Big Brother Naija alumni would not be shocking. The actress is known for her unique style and gorgeous dresses that are always the stars of the show. Our favorite look from her in April was a golden dress she wore to celebrate Easter; she looked splendid.

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello has made it to several lists by fashion blogs as one of the best-dressed celebrities, and for us, that is the gospel truth. This month, Shaffy took our breath away in a blue outfit best described as ‘ethereal.’

Kola Omotoso

This Big Brother Naija ex-contestant is our go-to for casual but perfectly styled outfits. Kola Omotoso has mastered the art of creating memorable looks even in his day-to-day fits. Our favorite outfit from him this month is an aso-oke and cotton outfit.

Hilda Baci

Our favorite Guinness World Record holder did not come to play with her looks this month. Although Hilda has always brought her A-game to her styling choices, this month felt different. Our favorite look from her this month was a colorful kimono she styled to perfection.

Priscillia Ojo

Lifestyle creator and influencer Priscillia Ojo used this month to continue her run as one of the best Gen Z celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. This April, she had us at the edge of our seats several times, but our favorite look from her was a gorgeous pink dress that left us stunned.

Neo Akpofure

Neo Akpofure has had many looks in native attire that have been heavy hitters, not only wowing us but also giving us something to add to our Pinterest board. This April, Neo showed off his delightfully styled Igbo attire, not only repping the culture but also the male fashion space in Nigeria.