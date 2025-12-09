theme-sticky-logo-alt
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)
December 9, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)

by YNaija
The holidays are drawing closer, and more events cater to every demographic: art enthusiasts, afrobeats lovers, and food lovers.  The events happening this week are;  Happening on the 10th of December, and it is perfect for lovers of bespoke and masculine tailoring.  Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

The holidays are drawing closer, and more events cater to every demographic: art enthusiasts, afrobeats lovers, and food lovers. 

The events happening this week are; 

  1. 30S Exhibition

Happening on the 10th of December, and it is perfect for lovers of bespoke and masculine tailoring. 

  1. The Lagos Christmas Pop-Up

Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things. 

  1. Record Found Here

Happening at the Centre for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers and is on the 12th of December. 

  1. Karaoke & Palmwine

This afrobreats-themed karaoke event is happening on Friday, the 12th of December, and is perfect for afrobreats and Palm wine lovers.

  1. Sprinkles And Sunsets

This event is a cake picnic, perfect for lovers of pastries and bakers looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Afro Sonic Film Club

This event features a screening of Black Orpheus and is perfect for lovers of classic movies. It is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Detty December 

Happening on the 13th of December, this event is perfect for those who want to enjoy the fun of Detty December without having to wait for concerts. 

  1. The Wedding 

This art exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and gallery hoppers, and it is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Sunday Vibes At Tarkwa Bay

Happening on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of grills and live bands.

  1. Dinner In A Park 

Happening at Freedom Park on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for food lovers who enjoy trying new things.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Bans Cash Payments and Instructs MDAs to Go Fully Electronic with POS
Big Brother Naija 10/10 Edition: Where Are the Top 5 Contestants Now?
