Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)

The holidays are drawing closer, and more events cater to every demographic: art enthusiasts, afrobeats lovers, and food lovers.

The events happening this week are;

30S Exhibition

Happening on the 10th of December, and it is perfect for lovers of bespoke and masculine tailoring.

The Lagos Christmas Pop-Up

Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things.

Record Found Here

Happening at the Centre for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers and is on the 12th of December.

Karaoke & Palmwine

This afrobreats-themed karaoke event is happening on Friday, the 12th of December, and is perfect for afrobreats and Palm wine lovers.

Sprinkles And Sunsets

This event is a cake picnic, perfect for lovers of pastries and bakers looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 13th of December.

Afro Sonic Film Club

This event features a screening of Black Orpheus and is perfect for lovers of classic movies. It is happening on the 13th of December.

Detty December

Happening on the 13th of December, this event is perfect for those who want to enjoy the fun of Detty December without having to wait for concerts.

The Wedding

This art exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and gallery hoppers, and it is happening on the 13th of December.

Sunday Vibes At Tarkwa Bay

Happening on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of grills and live bands.

Dinner In A Park

Happening at Freedom Park on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for food lovers who enjoy trying new things.