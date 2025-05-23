The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

This movie follows Ethan Hunt’s quest to find a key that can stop a computer program (AI) from taking over the world and causing havoc.

My Mother is a Witch

A young fashion editor returns home from London to confront painful childhood memories involving her mother.

⁠Final Destination: Bloodlines

This horror themed movie showcases the life of a college student, Stefani who experiences nightmares of the collapse of a deadly tower from 1968.

⁠Lilo & Stitch

Lilo adopts a strange blue creature, thinking it’s a dog. Unknown to her, it’s a creature designed to cause chaos. However, they eventually get along.

⁠Fear Street: Prom Queen

This movie explores the story of prom queen candidates being murdered by a masked killer.

⁠Dear Hongrang

Twelve years after the mysterious disappearance of Hongrang, the young heir of a powerful merchant family, a man appears and claims his identity. While some believe, others remain skeptical.

⁠She The People

The life of Mississippi’s first black lieutenant governor is put on display as she struggles to navigate her new political role while balancing other aspects of her life.

⁠Sirens

In this Netflix series, a woman who is concerned about her sister’s extreme closeness with her billionaire boss, looks for answers at an east side estate.

⁠Motorheads

This is a teen drama series about two siblings who move from Brooklyn and become interested in local street racing.

The Handmaid’s Tale

A woman is forced to become a handmaid for couples who can’t birth their own children by being their surrogate. She falls in love with her husband’s chauffeur and tries to do what she can to save their love.