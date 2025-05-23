Article

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

  1. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

This movie follows Ethan Hunt’s quest to find a key that can stop a computer program (AI) from taking over the world and causing havoc.

  1. My Mother is a Witch
Efe Irele and Mercy Aigbe star in “My Mother is a Witch,” Coming to Cinemas on May 23

A young fashion editor returns home from London to confront painful childhood memories involving her mother.

  1. ⁠Final Destination: Bloodlines

This horror themed movie showcases the life of a college student, Stefani who experiences nightmares of the collapse of a deadly tower from 1968.

  1. ⁠Lilo & Stitch

Lilo adopts a strange blue creature, thinking it’s a dog. Unknown to her, it’s a creature designed to cause chaos. However, they eventually get along.

  1. ⁠Fear Street: Prom Queen

This movie explores the story of prom queen candidates being murdered by a masked killer.

  1. ⁠Dear Hongrang

Twelve years after the mysterious disappearance of Hongrang, the young heir of a powerful merchant family, a man appears and claims his identity. While some believe, others remain skeptical.

  1. ⁠She The People

The life of Mississippi’s first black lieutenant governor is put on display as she struggles to navigate her new political role while balancing other aspects of her life.

  1. ⁠Sirens

In this Netflix series, a woman who is concerned about her sister’s extreme closeness with her billionaire boss, looks for answers at an east side estate.

  1. ⁠Motorheads

This is a teen drama series about two siblings who move from Brooklyn and become interested in local street racing.

  1. The Handmaid’s Tale

A woman is forced to become a handmaid for couples who can’t birth their own children by being their surrogate. She falls in love with her husband’s chauffeur and tries to do what she can to save their love.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 22, 2025

Top 5 Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood Movies

Despite the technical limitations of the old Nollywood movies, they never failed to deliver. They served us premium entertainment with ...

YNaija May 16, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

If you would rather be glued to your screen or a screen during the weekend, then you should have something ...

YNaija May 15, 2025

Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out In May 2025

May has many thrilling, exciting movies to keep you glued to your screens. Featuring excellent casts and drama, comedy, action, ...

YNaija May 14, 2025

Get To Know Maleek: A Gen Z Role Model for Young the Generation

Maleek Sanni, one of the young stars from the hilarious Nigerian group Ikorodu Bois, has been making waves lately.  If ...

YNaija May 9, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

Here are some of the movies that have been recently released and have successfully glued the audience to their screen. ...

YNaija May 8, 2025

10 Classic Nollywood Movies to Rewatch This Week

10 Classic Nollywood Movies to Rewatch This Week Nollywood has produced some of the most thrilling movies with themes such ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail