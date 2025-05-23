The weekend is here again, and you’re probably at a crossroads on where to go to have fun and forget about the stressful week you just experienced. Here are some events happening in Lagos this weekend to ease your stress.

Palmwine and Friends (Streetwear Edition)

What better way to spend your weekend than having fun with friends over a glass of palm wine? It gets even better if you love palm wine. This event will be held on the 24th of May, from 9 pm to 11 pm, at the clubhouse, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, in partnership with a ton of service providers to give you the best. With a lot of activities planned, you’re sure to have a blast this weekend.

Lagos Trivia Night

Awe Lagos is hosting a trivia night on the 25th of May at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island. Everyone is invited, but tickets can only be purchased after the event. The doors will open at 5 p.m., but the quiz will begin at 6 p.m. If you feel like unwinding by feeling challenged or cracking your brain, then this event is for you.

Where Perfume Meets Gelato

Do you love scents? Great. Do you love gelato? Even better. This event combines both in an exquisite way. It features a perfume-making session and, upon payment of a fee, a gelato-making session. Coming up on the 25th of May, from 2 pm, at Gelato and Coffee University, St. Anthony Lagos, you can look forward to having a great time.

Hysteria

A Y2K party? Yes, please. If playing dress up is a hobby, then you should definitely try this party out. At this event, you get to be liberal with your fashion choices and have fun with the different artists who will be present and the numerous activities set in place. The event commences on the 24th of May, from 9 pm, at TRIB3 Lagos.

Mainland Block Party

The Mainland Block Party, coming up on the 24th of May, is set to be vibes on vibes. With insane lineups like Bella Shmurda, TI Blaze, Ayo Maff, and Fola, you are sure to get the best entertainment. The theme of this party is Ile-Ijo – House of Dance, so if you’re ready to dance like no one’s watching, this is a must-try.

Carte Lagos

Carte Lagos is known for its unique dining experience that combines poetic storytelling with three-course meals. This weekend, they’ll be hosting a maiden edition that reflects the Akwa Ibom culture and invites everyone interested. If you want to explore the Akwa Ibom culture through meals, then this should definitely be part of your to-do list this weekend. It is happening on the 24th of May from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Ark by Abby Robert, Lekki.

Game Night

Games and Giggles presents game night where you get to play trivia, card games, ludo, jungle charades, monopoly, and many more. This event is specially designed for you to have fun with friends or even network while at it on the 24th of May, from 6 pm prompt.

MayDay

If you love the buzz of nightlife, then this event is definitely for you. You get to party as much as you want and be entertained by different artists and activities designed to make your night one to remember. It is scheduled to be held on the 23rd of May, from 9 pm, at Mantra Lounge, Victoria Island.

The Supper Club

Gather House Africa has scheduled its first resident event, the Supper Club, for May 25th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Gather House, Ikoyi. At this event, you can experience meals, music, cocktails, conversational prompts, and beautiful aesthetics.

Revibe Pop up

As a fashion enthusiast, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be here. Revibe pop-up, coming up on the 25th of May, from 11 am to 5 pm, at Bolivar Lagos, is designed to let you experience fashion in an authentic way.