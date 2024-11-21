Article

10 New Restaurants To Explore In Lagos Before The Year Runs Out

10 New Restaurants To Explore In Lagos Before The Year Runs Out

The holiday season is almost upon us, so friends and families are planning to return to Nigeria to celebrate the festive season.

Lagos State will soon receive its guests, but what do you do if you are tired of visiting the same places every year? Several new restaurants have been commissioned and are open for public attendance.

If you are looking for new places to visit this year, YNaija has a list of restaurants you can explore in Lagos before the year runs out.

  1. Eden
  1. Soho Lagos
  1. Fiora Garden
  1. The Cliff
  1. Sage 
  1. Tamberma
  1. Botanikka Wine Bar and Kitchen
  1. Pasha Lounge
  1. Graffiti
  1. Knowhere Lagos
Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija November 15, 2024

Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

YNaija November 8, 2024

Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

YNaija November 1, 2024

Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

YNaija October 31, 2024

Places in Lagos to Propose to Your Lover

According to D’Banj, “Love is a beautiful thing” and must be treated as such, especially when looking for places in ...

YNaija October 25, 2024

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

YNaija October 18, 2024

Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail