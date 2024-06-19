Ojude Oba: The Festival Nigerians Won’t Stop Talking About

The 2024 Ojude Oba (The King’s Forecourt) is an old festival celebrated mainly by the Yorùbá people of Ijebu-ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The festival occurs every year, and though it began gaining traction in 2023 due to the pictures and videos surfacing the internet, this year’s Ojude Oba has many Nigerians talking, affirming that perhaps Yorùbá might have the most “steeze” among the tribes in Nigeria.

The Ojude Oba often occurs every third day after Eid-El-Kabir (ileya) as the Yorùbás pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Awujale of Ijebu-land.

Ojude Oba, meaning “king’s forecourt” in the Yorùbá language, is a grand celebration attended by roughly one million people from around the world, particularly those of Yorùbá origin and especially by individuals of Ijebu descent.

Here are some pictures of Nigerians talking about the festive event.

photo credit by: Niyi Fagbemi