See The Stars Shine At The Prom-Themed Premiere of “All Of Us” Series

The pictures from the actors and celebrities who attended the prom-themed premiere of “All of Us” series are making waves on the internet and we have to show you just how fabulous everyone looked on the red carpet.

The series, “All of Us,” tells the story of a group of high-born college students who find themselves in trouble and decide to keep a secret that threatens to destroy their social lives and families. They vow to do everything to keep everything secret or die trying.

It stars Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tobe Ugeh, Softmadeit, Ifeoluwa Ogunjebe, Priscilla Ojo, John Merry, Maliya, and more.

The series was released on YouTube on August 30.