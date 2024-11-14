Shirley Frimpong-Manso Releases Trailer of New Movie “Two of a Kind” Starring Rita Dominic

More collaborations between Nollywood stars and Ghanaian film stars have hit the mainstream media this year, with veteran actress Rita Dominic starring in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s upcoming film “Two of a Kind” coming out on November 29.

Directed by Shirley and produced by Kenneth Attoh of Sparrow Studios, the film represents a prosperous and healthy partnership between the two countries’ filmmakers.

“Two of a Kind” depicts strong themes of love, loss and healing as Rita Dominic is a resort manager struggling with loss and her mental health. At the same time, she tries to fix the marriage of a couple celebrating their first anniversary at her resort.

The movie stars Gideon Kojo Boakye, Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Jessica Larny, Dean Louis, Araba Dansowaa, Arion Amon, Adomaa Adaom, Michael Katahena, Chiderah David, Sena Fafali Ahiable, and Abla Sena.

“Two of a Kind” is set for release at the Odeon Cinema in Greenwich, London.