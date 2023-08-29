TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying Access for “Young Music Creatives” 

To discover, nurture and showcase young music creatives has been the core of TomTom’s social mission. TomTom, Nigeria’s favourite mint candy, has committed to making a difference by offering young music creatives the opportunity to make a success of their creative energies through relevant platforms and initiatives. The brand has shown a consistency in supporting young Nigerians ‘breathe’ for their passions.

Just recently, the brand launched Breathe Academy, a game-changing platform for young music creatives and enthusiasts. The Breathe Academy bridges a critical knowledge gap for young creatives aged 18 and 34, who need an adequate understanding of the different aspects of the music business.

Since the unveiling of the Breathe Academy in July, over 1, 200 creatives have signed up to the platform. The academy offers a comprehensive curriculum, which covers the legal, production and management components of the music business.

How does Breathe Academy work? First, the platform can be accessed at www.breathewithtomtom.com from any internet-enabled device. Created with a keen sense of design and ease of navigation, anyone logging into the platform for the first time can sign up with a verified email address (here) and an easy-to-complete registration process. As soon as the sign-up process is completed, you are good-to-go. The steps are that simple. .

The designers have made access so easy that from the landing page, users can access the three major modules: Legal, Management and Production. As a new or existing user on the platform, the courses in the categories can be accessed in any preferred order.

One of the unique features of the Breathe Academy is the expert contribution to the lessons. Some facilitators for the Breathe Academy include industry experts such as Akinyemi Ayinoluwa (Music lawyer), Focus Ramon (Producer), and Seun Bankulli (Artiste Manager).

Users interested in the Legal Module can take courses on Music Publishing, Royalties, Contracts, Neighbouring Rights and Legal Advice. Music creatives would get to understand music publishing and how to monetise music publishing. In great detail, the legal module provides a comprehensive understanding of the legal and more theoretical aspect of the music industry for upcoming artists and young creatives. As an upcoming music creative, you will understand what to watch out for when entering into agreements and signing contracts. You can learn more about the legal category here.

The Production category provides the opportunity to learn the elements and nitty-gritty of music production, and also take courses on mixing and mastering, sound engineering and music production. You will be taught how to create beats, the proper mix and mastering software tools, how to have a suitable studio ambience and the important factors to consider when shooting your first music video. See here more details on the production category.

The Management Module discusses partnerships and sponsorships while taking on a deeper look into talent scouting and creating a solid portfolio as an artist. This module provides a concise understanding of the business and management of the music industry for interested creatives. For more information on this, click here.

What are you waiting for? Sign-up for the Breathe Academy, complete the journey by taking the quizzes and just like that, you’re setting yourself up to be the next biggest star in the music industry. Begin that journey here.