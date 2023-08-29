Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Layi Wasabi and More To Feature in Upcoming Inkblot Production

Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, a renowned figure in the entertainment world, is set to grace the screen once again, alongside other notable talents, in an upcoming production by Inkblot, a prominent production company.

This yet-to-be-named project has recently wrapped up its production shoot, as shared in a recent Instagram post by Inkblot.

The Instagram post not only unveiled the culmination of the filming process but also offered a glimpse into the ensemble cast. The lineup includes Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Mofe Duncan, Jidekene Achufusi, Seun Ajayi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Layi Wasabi.

Guiding the director’s chair for this production is Isioma Osaje. Commencing on August 12, 2023, as disclosed through their social media updates, this venture marks Osaje’s second feature film as a director. Though the movie’s title and synopsis remain undisclosed, the frequent hints dropped during the shooting process suggest something intriguingly unique.

The anticipation for this project is further amplified as Inkblot Productions prepares to release “A Weekend To Forget” in September. Scheduled for a global cinematic release on September 22, 2023, this film will narrate the tale of a group of individuals embarking on a weekend brimming with unforgettable memories.

Watch the trailer below.

