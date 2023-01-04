Ex-wife of Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi calls for imprisonment of gay men who marry women

The Nigerian designer Maureen Esisi has advocated jail time for homosexual men who wed straight women.

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Esisi, weighed in on the Instagram fight between Fancy Acholonu and Alexx Ekubo.

Since Acholonu apologized to Ekubo for canceling their 2021 wedding, she has been a topic of discussion in the media.

According to a recent interview, she claims that during their five-year relationship with the actor, they never had sexual relations.

“His sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open-minded so regardless of what he prefers, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart nothing more,” she had said.

“He didn’t want to be with me intimately which was confusing and difficult for me to understand especially for 5 years so it did affect my self-esteem as I kept myself for him and when he would cheat with curvy women he wouldn’t perform with them either so I don’t know, I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality but for me, I loved him despite all and he still found ways to hurt me.”

Esisi, responding to the internet uproar, said that if the federal government cannot legalize homosexuality, then “gay men who lure women into marriage to mask their sexual orientation” should face harsher penalties.

“If the Presidency/Nigeria can’t find it necessary to legalize being gay, so that these mFs can live their lives normally then there should be a gigantic penalty for the monsters who knowing their sexuality, still go ahead to marry/trap their opposite sex (victims) refuse them their responsibility, heavily manipulate them and shatter their mental health and self worth,” she wrote.

“Traumatize them heavily then divorce them only to run along to the next victim and act like they done nothing.

“It should be life imprisonment. NB: And it be the self-acclaimed Jesus Babies doing this shit. All the damn time,” she added.