Tinubu should be praised for Lagos transformation – Sanwo-Olu

To paraphrase Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the development master plan being followed by successive administrations in Lagos State was conceived by All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

For Sanwo-Olu, this is an undeniable truth that can’t be disputed by anyone who had any kind of intimate relationship with the previous Lagos Governor between the years 1999 and 2007.

TVC’s ‘Your View’ had Sanwo-Olu as a guest, where he discussed the successes of his government, his re-election, his family values, and his connection with the APC presidential candidate.

He believes that Tinubu must be given credit for the changes that served as a blueprint for the infrastructure projects carried out by his successors and helped make Lagos one of the largest economies in Africa.

The governor stated that he has known Tinubu professionally since 2002 and that he is a first-hand witness to Tinubu’s leadership in the creation of the Lagos State Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (LASEEDS).

According to Sanwo-Olu, the Tinubu administration’s Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) produced a 10-point agenda paper that was harmonized with the LASEEDS document to form the basis for the Lagos State Development Master Plan (LSDP).

Sanwo-Olu also shot down rumors that Tinubu had been governing Lagos behind the scenes, saying that the former governor had spent the previous six years working on national development and bolstering the ruling party from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor, however, defended Tinubu by saying that his extensive background in government made him the ideal person to routinely consult for guidance and direction.

“Tinubu is a father and a man that I respect personally. I cannot take that away. Critics always want to say anything, but are we keeping our eyes on the ball? Yes. Are we doing the things Lagosians want us to do? Yes,” the governor added.

On why Lagosians should trust him with another mandate in February, Sanwo-Olu said, “One of the strongest points of a leader is for people to underrate you. You don’t have to be in people’s faces to get your tasks done. All you have to do is roll up your sleeves and get the job done. Check out my background, integrity is what I live by. As a treasurer in a bank, my word is always my bond. If I give commitments, I keep to those commitments.

“It is not about me alone, it is about our future and the legacy we should be leaving behind. We have kept faith with all the things we said we would do under the THEMES agenda. With all sense of responsibility, we have performed and earned people’s trust. Let’s join hands and be on this train together. We can imagine what’s coming in another four years.”