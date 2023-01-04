Tinubu should be praised for Lagos transformation – Sanwo-Olu

To paraphrase Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the development master plan being followed by successive administrations in Lagos State was conceived by All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

For Sanwo-Olu, this is an undeniable truth that can’t be disputed by anyone who had any kind of intimate relationship with the previous Lagos Governor between the years 1999 and 2007.

TVC’s ‘Your View’ had Sanwo-Olu as a guest, where he discussed the successes of his government, his re-election, his family values, and his connection with the APC presidential candidate.

He believes that Tinubu must be given credit for the changes that served as a blueprint for the infrastructure projects carried out by his successors and helped make Lagos one of the largest economies in Africa. 

The governor stated that he has known Tinubu professionally since 2002 and that he is a first-hand witness to Tinubu’s leadership in the creation of the Lagos State Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (LASEEDS).

According to Sanwo-Olu, the Tinubu administration’s Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) produced a 10-point agenda paper that was harmonized with the LASEEDS document to form the basis for the Lagos State Development Master Plan (LSDP).

Sanwo-Olu also shot down rumors that Tinubu had been governing Lagos behind the scenes, saying that the former governor had spent the previous six years working on national development and bolstering the ruling party from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor, however, defended Tinubu by saying that his extensive background in government made him the ideal person to routinely consult for guidance and direction.

“Tinubu is a father and a man that I respect personally. I cannot take that away. Critics always want to say anything, but are we keeping our eyes on the ball? Yes. Are we doing the things Lagosians want us to do? Yes,” the governor added.

On why Lagosians should trust him with another mandate in February, Sanwo-Olu said, “One of the strongest points of a leader is for people to underrate you. You don’t have to be in people’s faces to get your tasks done. All you have to do is roll up your sleeves and get the job done. Check out my background, integrity is what I live by. As a treasurer in a bank, my word is always my bond. If I give commitments, I keep to those commitments.

“It is not about me alone, it is about our future and the legacy we should be leaving behind. We have kept faith with all the things we said we would do under the THEMES agenda. With all sense of responsibility, we have performed and earned people’s trust. Let’s join hands and be on this train together. We can imagine what’s coming in another four years.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 5, 2023

Incoming President will be walking into N77trn debt – DMO

According to Patience Oniha, director general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), by the time President Muhammadu Buhari’s term expires ...

YNaija January 2, 2023

Rumors concerning my health are now stale gist – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the much-talked-about health problem that has ...

YNaija January 2, 2023

Obasanjo trying to get third term through Obi – PDP campaign council

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been criticized by the presidential campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for endorsing ...

YNaija December 30, 2022

Court remands ASP Vandi to Ikoyi jail for murder of Bolanle Raheem

Police Officer ASP Drambi Vandi has been remanded after being charged with the murder of Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer ...

YNaija December 29, 2022

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP for prosecution of killer cops

On Thursday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State met with Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police Usman Baba at the Louis ...

YNaija December 29, 2022

Senate appeals to CBN to extend deadline for withdrawal of old naira notes to June 2023

On Wednesday, the Senate requested that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extend the date for the removal of old ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail