I will be fair, just to all – Tinubu; APC PCC Youth Director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima victory | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I will be fair, just to all – Tinubu

APC PCC Youth Director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima victory

Abducted son of slain ex-CBN staff found dead in Ogun river

Ex-Niger deputy gov, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP

Appeal Court reverses judgment sacking NNPP State Assembly candidates in Rivers

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

I will be fair, just to all – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to be fair and just to all, if elected.

Tinubu gave the promise during a town hall meeting with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.

Tinubu pledged to be fair, just, and consistent with the tenets of the Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically, in harmony with our nation’s constitution.

“I have tried to be a faithful and dutiful servant. I have tried to improve the lot of all our people, whether Christians or Muslims.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to meet you all on this great occasion. I am humbled by your attendance and the warmth of your reception.

“I pray He continues to give you the wisdom and rectitude to fulfill this great and vital duty. Without your guidance and counsel, the nation cannot attain the place Allah has set for us,” NAB quoted him as saying.

Tinubu said that his visions were collaboration, continuity, and consistency for the development of Nigeria.

He promised to revive the economy and fight corruption and insecurity through the provision of modern equipment for security agencies.

APC PCC Youth Director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima victory

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Director of Youth Mobilization, Mike Msuaan, has started a seven-day dry fast and prayer campaign in advance of the elections in order to support the party’s nominee, Bola Tinubu.

Msuaan said, “There is nothing left for me to do but to commit everything into the able hands of God,” in a press conference on Tuesday, shortly after his return from an all-night prayer session on the mountain.

He said, “I have decided to go spiritual with 7 days of dry fasting and prophetic prayers to call on God to intervene and give us a leader of our dreams and a visionary who will transform our country.

“There is nothing God can not do. As I ascend and descend these holy mountains to pray, I believe God will hear my prayers and the prayers of men of goodwill all over the country and give us a leader like David after his own heart”.

Msuaan also urged other Nigerians, irrespective of their political membership, to vote for the former governor of Lagos in February.

According to him, Tinubu has the ability to deliver and should have support in order for the advances made by the current APC administration to be sustained.

Abducted son of slain ex-CBN staff found dead in Ogun river

The dead body of Mr. Kehinde Fatinoye, the kidnapped son of the Central Bank of Nigeria employee who was killed, was discovered in the Ogun River.

The murders of Fatinoye and his wife in their Ibara GRA home in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, were reportedly reported on Sunday.

Along the Adigbe-Obada road, their son and a domestic helper were thrown into the river after being carried away by the murderers.

Oreoluwa, the son, was discovered dead with his wrists and legs tied, while the domestic staff reportedly managed to escape from the water.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesman for Ogun State, confirmed that Oreoluwa was discovered dead in the river and that the body is with the authorities.

The maid is also with the command, Oyeyemi said, adding that the inquiry is still ongoing.

The arrested suspect is still being held, which helps the police investigation, he added.

The Fatinoye family was buried on Monday, in the meanwhile.

The event has not prompted a response from the Ogun State Government.

Ex-Niger deputy gov, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP

Ahmed Musa Ibeto, a former deputy governor of Niger State and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter, he personally signed and made accessible to journalists in Minna, Ibeto, who also served as Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization of the Campaign Council, claimed there was a lack of cohesion among party members and stakeholders.

Ibeto, who was also a former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, wrote the four-paragraph letter to the APC chairman explaining his decision to leave the party and resign from his positions as secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council as well as the APC presidential campaign council.

Ibeto, who doubled as Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization of the Campaign Council in a letter he personally signed and made available to journalists in Minna, alleged a lack of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders.

The four-paragraph letter addressed to the Chairman APC, Ibeto Central Ward, Magama Local Government, Niger State, Ibeto, explained that he is not only leaving the party but resigning his membership of the APC presidential campaign council and Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign Council.

Appeal Court reverses judgment sacking NNPP State Assembly candidates in Rivers

The Federal High Court’s decision to disqualify 14 New Nigeria Peoples Party candidates for the House of Assembly in Rivers State was overturned on Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, filed a lawsuit alleging that the NNPP candidates did not follow the Electoral Act in the conduct of their primaries, and Justice Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, dismissed the NNPC House of Assembly candidates.

However, the three-member appeals panel ruled unanimously that the PDP lacks locus standi to challenge another political party over party primaries.

Additionally, the panel of the Appeal Court determined that the Federal High Court lacked the authority to hear the case in the first place and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to include the 14 NNPP candidates for the House of Assembly.

Lanson Igwe, a lawyer for the NNPP and a candidate for the state’s House of Assembly in the Emohua Constituency, claimed that the judgement was a success for his party and a setback for the state’s dominant party.