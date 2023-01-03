Wike mocks Atiku over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi for President; Stop listening to the devil’s whispering – Adeleke warns Oyetola | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Wike mocks Atiku over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi for President

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Wike mocks Atiku over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi for President

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ridiculed Peoples Democratic Party presidential contender Atiku Abubakar over former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The governor stated that Obasanjo’s refusal to endorse Atiku demonstrates that there is something fundamentally wrong with Atiku, who served as Obasanjo’s vice president from 1999 to 2003.

The governor found it amusing that the engineer of the same legacies on which Atiku was running did not endorse him but instead supported Obi.

On Monday, he spoke at the ceremony to officially launch a road construction project in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Wike said, “If you are bad product, you are a bad product, if you are a good product, you are a good product.

“You worked under somebody, the person has recommended to Nigerians another person, is it me?

“I worked with somebody for eight years and we are using it as a campaign that when we were in office we did well, then my boss is recommending another person to be there, something is fundamentally wrong.

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything, when I saw the letter last night I was touched.

“If your principal does not recommend you, then there’s something fundamentally wrong. ”

Stop listening to the devil’s whispering – Adeleke warns Oyetola

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has advised his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to cease listening to the Devil’s whispers about a possible return to the governorship, claiming that God does not tolerate electoral banditry and deception.

During a welcoming prayer organized for him by the All Progressives Congress, APC leaders, and supporters in the state capital on Monday, Oyetola said that God has promised him a second term as governor.

However, Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed reminded former Governor Oyetola that there is life after losing the election, adding that Osun people have moved and are now enjoying “a new governance of openness, accountability, and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

It reads further, “The Holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr. Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for the Osun people.

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to the years of locust”.

Tinubu’s victory will bury Obasanjo’s autocratic imposition on Nigeria – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, says the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will bury the autocratic imposition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Nigeria.

Garba’s statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Recall that Obasanjo had, in a New Year message to Nigerians, endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, amongst other presidential candidates for the 2023 election, citing a track record of ability and performance.

The former president also said age and physical and mental disposition favour Obi more than other frontline candidates.

However, Garba had earlier reacted to Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi against his principal, saying he (Obasanjo) was desperately envious of Tinubu.

Meanwhile, following a series of requests by Twitter users to explain his claim about Obasanjo being envious of Tinubu, Garba said his principal worked hard for democracy and earned his position, unlike Obasanjo.

He said Obasanjo was imposed on Nigerians as a president.

He wrote, “Some asked why would Pres. Obasanjo be envious of Tinubu. Listen, Tinubu worked for 30 years to build the network, people, systems & institutions of democracy that brought him to where he is today. Meanwhile, Obasanjo was foisted (sic) on Nigerians as President in 1999. Now you see why?

“While Tinubu worked hard for democracy & earned his position through time. Obasanjo’s ticket for Presidency in 1999 was a parlour-level compensation.

“When Tinubu is elected President later in February, his democratic victory will bury the autocratic imposition of Obasanjo on Nigeria.”

Police transfer Ajah division officers after Bolanle Raheem’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has transferred all policemen from the Ajah Division, only days after the deaths of Bolanle Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh.

Bolanle and Gafaru were slain by trigger-happy police officers assigned to the Ajiwe Police Station on December 7 and 25, respectively.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Public Relations Officer, stated on Monday that all workers have been transferred.

Officers from other divisions would be sent to replace them.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has already effected the transfer of all personnel of the division.

“This would fully materialize in a couple of days”, Hundeyin disclosed.

The spokesperson also confirmed the new Ajah Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Adolf Ogwu has dismantled all the shanties around the station.

The Lagos command, however, urged citizens to “say something whenever they see something”.

He’s frustrated – Presidency slams Obasanjo for criticising Buhari

The presidency has taken a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his new year message on Sunday, Obasanjo criticised the present administration under Buhari, adding that “the last seven and half years have turned out not to be the best” for Nigeria.

Responding in a statement on Monday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, said Obasanjo is jealous because Buhari is ahead of him in terms of national development.

Shehu also said Obasanjo does not possess the moral credibility to criticise the Buhari administration, adding that the former president “destabilised internal democracy” and “misused political power” when he was in office.

Shehu said that, in contrast to Obasanjo, Buhari has been commended for his accomplishments on a global scale.

The president’s spokesman also characterized Obasanjo’s criticism of the current government as an act of “selfishness.”

“On the other hand, in Washington a few weeks ago, the US President Joe Biden at a meeting with African Heads of States and Government described President Buhari as a champion of democracy and role model for the leaders of African states,” the statement reads.

“Clearly, Obasanjo has become even more jealous by adopting a vengeful attitude.

“Four, to say that “frying pan to fire” is the situation in Nigeria at this time should be read to mean a personal experience to him and we know what that means.

“‘Hell’ for Obasanjo is when a President, any President that comes after him refuses to be his own puppet, to do as he wishes on all matters and at all times. He then keeps attacking out of frustration.

‘Obasanjo’s vengeful attitude towards President Buhari is the height of selfishness and little short of moral squalor,” he said.