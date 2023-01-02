I miss you – Empress Njamah’s ex-lover reveals days after threatening her

Josh Wade, a man who used to date the Nigerian actress Empress Njamah, has admitted that he misses her.

Njamah made headlines because she claimed that Wade was attempting to blackmail her with nude photos that he had obtained.

Shortly after she made her confession, Wade threatened the actress in a video that he posted online.

“You actually don’t know what’s coming. Trust me, I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke. But trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-to-day activities. I know everything you do on a daily basis,” he had said.

But in a now-viral video, Wade said he is “seriously missing” the movie star.

He, however, called on the actress to stop telling people that he cannot travel out of the country.

“I am just confused, you know. When you said I couldn’t travel and people start telling me that, I was just laughing. Like seriously? I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you,” he said.

“That’s the real truth, there is no joke about that. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please. It is very wrong”.

The development comes amid claims that Wade has created a WhatsApp group wherein he allegedly released nudes of the actress.