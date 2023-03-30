DSS Confirms Plot for Interim Government in Nigeria; I Won’t Run From EFCC After Handover – Wike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

DSS Confirms Plot for Interim Government in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

DSS Confirms Plot for Interim Government in Nigeria

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DSS claimed to have uncovered “key players” in the plan to establish an interim government in Nigeria.

This was announced in a succession of tweets from the secret agency on Wednesday.

It stated that the plan for an interim government was an evil scheme to disregard the constitution, weaken civil rule, and push the nation into a catastrophe that could have been avoided.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians.

“This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country. The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency.

“Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the federal and state levels.

The service, however, strongly warned those organising the plot to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

DSS cautioned all stakeholders and Nigerians to be watchful and avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.

It added that it is monitoring and will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against the perpetrators.

Abia REC Speaks on Threats During Gubernatorial Results Collation

Nnenna Oti, the returning officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Abia state governorship election, claims that a number of politicians approached her with offers of cash during the collation of the results.

With 175,467 votes, Labour Party (LP) nominee Alex Otti was proclaimed the victor in the Abia governorship race, defeating Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 88,529.

Following the invasion of its office in Obingwa LGA by criminals, INEC halted the collation of results in Abia. The attackers held INEC officials captive before releasing them, leading INEC to request a review of the procedure.

However, the ban heightened tensions among state players and sparked allegations of attempts to sway the outcome.

Oti, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology in Owerri, said she was threatened during the tallying process while addressing the university’s administration and pupils on Tuesday.

The REC defended her actions as necessary to carry out the will of the people of Abia.

“As an electoral officer, I have never in my life participated in any election, but duty came calling, I made my enquiries from Abuja and I said if I perish, I perish,” Oti said.

“They came with their threats, they came with their money, they came with their intimidation.

”I didn’t start today; I stand here before God, I have never defrauded anyone. I declared the riot act as follows: Under me, votes must count. Under me, the people’s mandate will be upheld because I, Professor Nnnena Oti, can never do evil.”

FG Has Approved Pay Raise For Civil Servants – Ngige

On Wednesday, Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labor and Employment, announced that the Federal Government had authorized a salary increase for civil servants.

Ngige, a speaker on Channels Television’s Politics Today, remarked that, given the current economic climate, the salary increase is a unique perk for government workers to receive.

He said the money would help civil servants cope with inflation, increasing costs of living, and higher transit, housing, and utility costs.

“The Federal Government is looking at giving people in the public service a pay raise to take care of the increased cost of living,” he said.

“In the Presidential Committee on Salaries, we have done something for the civil servants for those who are on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and some corporations, MDAs that are on that CONPSS. CONPSS is the salary scale for civil servants.

“We put a percentage for the President to approve, we have approved it at our own committee level. We said it should take effect from January 1, 2023.”

According to the minister, the current administration has made provision for the increment of civil workers’ salaries in the 2023 budget.

During the interview, the minister also spoke on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying the policy has curbed insecurity and vote buying during the 2023 general elections.

He, however, admitted that the implementation of the policy was not smooth.

I Won’t Run From EFCC After Handover – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that he will not “run away” from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after resigning from office on May 29, 2023. (EFCC).

The governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that he is unconcerned about an investigation into his administration by the anti-graft agency.

As his eight-year, two-term as governor of Rivers State draws to a close on May 29, 2023, Wike has instructed his replacement, Siminlalayi Fubara, to present the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with evidence of his many successful initiatives in the state.

On Wednesday, he addressed the crowd at the Rumuigbo Internal Road Network’s official launch ceremony in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the oil-rich South-South state.

The governor said, “I am happy I am leaving office fulfilled. I’m leaving office with my shoulders high. I am leaving office very well. I’m not leaving office to run away so that EFCC would not come; I’m leaving office and I will stay here; I am not going anywhere. When the EFCC come, go and show them the projects.”

Wike also expressed gratitude to God, saying he asked for during the 2023 general elections were realised. The governor said he desired a Southern President and a successor and he got both.

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had reportedly said the commission would go after “corrupt” governors at the expiration of their constitutional immunity on May 29, 2023. The anti-graft commission had in the past probed and convicted some former governors and is currently investigating some ex-governors over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

EFCC Arraigns Ex-ABU VC, Bursar over N1bn Fraud

A 1 billion fraud charge has been brought against Ibrahim Garba, formerly the vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), by the EFCC’s Kaduna regional headquarters.

On Wednesday, Garba and Ibrahim Usman, the ex-bursar of the institution, appeared before the federal high court sitting in Kaduna, where they were formally charged with nine counts touching on money fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claims that the two stole money from various funds at the organization that was intended for renovations at the well-known Kongo Conference Hotel in Zaria.

When the accusations were read aloud in court, however, the two defendants pleaded not guilty.

After hearing their arguments, prosecutor Jamil Musa asked the court to set a date to begin the trial and to send the defendants to the Kaduna detention facility.

Defense attorneys M.S. Aatu and Bello I. Jahun requested parole for their clients.

Judge R.M. Aikawa ruled that the accused should be released on bond in the amount of N5 million with one surety in the same amount.

The sureties also cannot be lower than civil service level 15, per the judge’s order.

In addition, he had the accused leave their passports with the judicial registrar.

In addition, the judge ordered the accused to appear before the EFCC on the first Monday of every month unless otherwise instructed.

Aikawa postponed further proceedings in the case to the 20th and 21st of June.