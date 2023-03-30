Heartbreaking News: Kamibili, first son of Yul Edochie, reportedly passes away

According to recent reports, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is said to have suffered a terrible loss as his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, has passed away. It was reported that the young boy had fallen unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital. As of the time of writing, Vanguard has confirmed that Yul has sadly lost his beloved son.

In a statement provided to Vanguard, May Edochie’s sister shared the heartbreaking details surrounding the sudden loss of Kambilichukwu. According to her, the boy had spent the night studying for his upcoming exam, which was scheduled for March 30, 2023. After completing the test, he went out to play football with some friends. It was during the game that he began to experience seizures, and he was quickly transported to the Mother and Child Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Kambilichukwu could not be saved.

Kambilichukwu was the first son and second child of Yul and his wife, May. Recently, the family had celebrated his 15th birthday, with Yul taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his son. “My first son just turned 15. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you,” the post read.

As the family comes to terms with this devastating loss, we send our deepest sympathies to Yul, May, and their loved ones. May Kambilichukwu’s soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to navigate this difficult time.