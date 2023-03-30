Nothing can stop the transition, Tinubu won the presidential elections – Omole

Director of Diaspora Directorate of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, Mr. Ade Omole, has reassured the international community of Tinubu’s readiness to work with world leaders towards the advancement of humanity. Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during a programme organized by Patriots in Defence of Democracy to celebrate Tinubu’s 71st birthday, Omole gave the assurance while discussing the foreign affairs of the President-elect.

Omole affirmed Tinubu’s willingness to work with international leaders to ensure not only Nigeria’s success but also the success and progress of other countries, assuring that Tinubu will not let Nigerians down after his inauguration on May 29. He thanked Nigerians in the Diaspora for their support towards the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket, which helped Tinubu win the presidential election in a free, fair, and credible contest as testified by both local and international election observers.

Read also: I’ll build the country of your dreams – Tinubu pens message to Nigerians on his 71st birthday

Omole maintained that nothing could impede the transition, and the country was in the transition mode, urging all Nigerians to come together as one and build the nation for the common good. He described as unpatriotic and condemnable the call for an interim national government by some opposition groups, stating that such claims would not hold as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the outcome of the election.

Mr. Adewale Adeogun, the National Coordinator for Tinubu National Think-Tank, thanked Nigerians for their support and votes during the polls. Highlighting the event, a birthday cake was cut in celebration of Tinubu’s birthday, while Christian and Muslim clerics offered prayers for him to receive good health and wisdom to move the country in the right direction.

Omole urged all losers in the election to accept the outcome and embrace peace while asking those aggrieved to approach the court to ventilate their grievances. He reaffirmed that Tinubu already had an action plan and was ready to hit the ground running in the right direction towards the betterment of Nigerians and the country’s development.

