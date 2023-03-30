Davido puts rumors to rest and publicly acknowledges his marriage to Chioma

The Afrobeats superstar Davido recently confirmed his marriage to Chioma Rowland.

After the tragic loss of his son Ifeanyi, age 3, on October 30, 2022, the artist went on an indefinite social media break.

Announcing the March 31 publication of his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ marked his return to social media on March 21.

Nonetheless, the pair was photographed in January having matching tattoos of their names on their ring fingers.

There were also rumors that the couple had secretly gotten married soon after Ifeanyi’s death.

Davido confirmed the rumors in an interview with media figure Kiekie on Thursday, saying that he got married and spent “a lot of family time” while he was gone on hiatus.

The performer said he took some time off to “reflect” and is happy to be performing again.

The 30-year-old musician also called the project “Timeless” amazing.

“My fans grew up with me since I dropped my first song at 16 or 17 years old. My whole 20s, Nigeria grew up with me,” he said.

“I’ve never taken this kind of break, just being away I’ve had a lot to think about. I’ve had time to rest, reflect, enjoy a lot of family time, and definitely time to make music again.

“Before I went on the break, I actually had an album ready, I had a tour ready but we redid the album.

“I traveled, I’m married. A lot of different things but we’re ready now to get back on the road. The album will soon be out, it’s amazing and we’re back on the road.”

With strings of awards and honourary mentions, the singer has established himself as one of the leading names in the Nigerian music industry.