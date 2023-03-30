Mercy Chinwo files N2bn lawsuit against musician Obidiz for using her name in secular song

Mercy Chinwo, a renowned gospel singer, has issued a legal warning to fellow Nigerian musician, Obidiz Lawson, for the unauthorized use of her name in a derogatory and defamatory manner.

Obidiz, who recently released an album, included a single track titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ that has raised concerns from Mercy over its content.

In the notice sent to Obidiz, Mercy expressed her disapproval of the use of her name in a disparaging manner and demanded that the song be taken down from all streaming platforms.

She also requested the removal of all promotional videos featuring the track on social media platforms.

In addition to this, Mercy demanded a public apology from Obidiz, expressing remorse over the inappropriate use of her name. She stated that failure to comply with these conditions would result in a lawsuit against Obidiz, and he would be liable to pay damages in the sum of two billion Naira.

