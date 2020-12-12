The Experience 15 – Global Edition: ‘The outpouring of the spirit is a visionary people’

2020 was undoubtedly the year that took most people on by a surprise. Where we now experience almost everything virtually, we are also reminded of the idea of globalisation through a number of virtual events that have presented themselves globally since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Among the many things forced to go virtual, popular gospel concert, The Experience, adapted to the changes globally with the fifteenth version of the annual concert. The Experience 15 – Global Edition saw an array of gospel artistes, performers and ministers bring the spirit of worship, praise and words to lift their global audience in songs, dance, and word ministration.

Hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on The Rock Churches, The Experience has grown to be a spiritual and media sensation for Nigerians and Africans at large. With Christians all over the continent flooding to its usual venue at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan to experience God come down in his full glory and spirit, The Experience remains the largest and biggest gospel concert in Africa – and the world, arguably.

This year, however, which took an unexpected turn didn’t stop worshippers from tuning in to stream the event live from their different location in the world. With the hashtag, #TE15G, Christians and Gospel music lovers tweeted moments from the event with some stating how much impact the concert has had in their lives even as some people shared live testimonies during the event which streamed live on YouTube.

I can’t contain all the excitement I’m feeling! There is unity in the body of Christ! There’s salvation! There’s Grace! There’s miracles! The Global Choirs at #TE15G gave me all the hope that we are one. Glory!! Glory!! Goodnight and God bless everyone!!! — olga (@aurlga_olga) December 12, 2020

The global event had ministrations from popular and fan favourite ministers like Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, William Mcdowell, Don Moen, Ada, Chevelle Franklyn, Matt Redman, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, Onos Ariyo, Donnie Mcclurkin, Nokwe the Poet, The Planetshakers, Tasha Cobbs, Tope Alabi, The Capetown Philharmonic Choir, Ana Paula Valadao, Maverick City, Sonnie Badu and Sheldon Bangera.

Conceived as a cultural event, The Experience as we know it today, grew from just being a God-inspired vision back in 2005 to now become the biggest gospel music concert in the world as well as a top destination event for gospel music enthusiasts from all over the world.

Speaking about this year’s edition riddled by the pandemic, Pastor Paul Adefarasin acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 across several aspects of the world. He also acknowledged that it is in moments like this that the trust in God and his words can get tested. Adefarasin also stated that the real evidence of the outpouring of the spirit is not just ‘tongues! It’s a visionary people! This is THAT!’

Missed The Experience 15 – Global Edition? Watch a few ministrations here: