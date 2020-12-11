I am sorry, please forgive me | Timi Adigun apologises after allegations of sexual abuse

How soothing it is for Nigerians to err – knowing fully well the devastating implications – and arrive in a chariot at a later time to ask for forgiveness.

Interestingly, it is a virtue to know how to forgive any wrong in the Christian world.

Timi Adigun, call him a pastor if you so wish, was recently accused of sexually abusing teenage members of his MINE church, and unlike his colleagues who will say it is the devil trying to cause chaos in the church, he has apologised.

Timi acknowledged that he was involved in ‘inappropriate behaviour‘ with ladies over the years but none involved sexual intercourse and none involved a minor.

See below:

MY PUBLIC APOLOGY My name is Timi Adigun. I have been called out on social media platforms and this is my humble response. I want to say I AM DEEPLY SORRY to everyone my actions and inactions have hurt at this time. The truth is. I was involved in inappropriate behaviour with females over a couple of years. I went against the sexual purity message I preach and believe in and I AM SO SO SORRY. I failed

those of you who look up to me. Please find a place in your hearts to forgive me. I want to humbly state that there was no sexual intercourse with any. none was a minor, and my wife did not know about these actions while they happened. I have apologised to God. my wife, my in-laws, my family and some ministry members. I am here APOLOGIZING PUBLICLY. I have apologised several times to ALL the ladies involved and also apologised to some’s family members. The final apology came in September when I sent voice note apologies to ALL OF THEM for taking advantage of their trust in me and they all, at different times, accepted my apology. This call out was more from ministry leaders who had had clashes with me at different times and used the occasion of this knowledge to get back at me, hence the use of the ministry’s Twitter Handle. Once again, I AM SO SORRY FOR MY WRONGS. I am 100% open and faithful to my wife now and I know deep within that I have repented. Please give me an opportunity to prove so. And yes. I still believe in sexual purity and I hope to be a worthy example, again, soon enough. I had stepped down in October from ministry and church. I only maintained a fellowship for the people that still wanted me to teach them the WORD. So, it is a fellowship running in the interim, not a church as at now. Then I also came back on social media prematurely and I apologise. I would be off until January when I am restored to the pulpit. To MINE Family members across the world, I AM SORRY. To the Christian Community, globally, I AM SORRY. To people of other faiths, I AM SORRY. To Nigerians, I AM SORRY. Please forgive me! Please find it in your hearts to do.