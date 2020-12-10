All you need to know about the Pastor Timi Adigun ‘sexual assault allegation’

2020 is that year. When our hearts have broken more times than imaginable upon hearing certain stories. From rape allegations to sexual scandals and stories about gender-based violence. Fortunately, we have had more people speaking against these vices this year.
On Twitter, Nigerians are currently immersed in a story of Timi Adigun, pastor in a young people ministry, MINE Ministry, and widely known for preaching on the need for sexual purity among teenagers.
Narrating the story, @Orifunke says the pastor is said to have been abusing some of the young girls he was supposed to be helping maintain their sexual purity.
@Orifunke gave an account of an investigation into the pastor and his activities in the church. According to her, (ex) members of the church and (ex) pastors confirmed that Adigun has, at some point, abused some of his members in the church. The Twitter user also reminded her followers of how he had defended Pastor Fatoyinbo in 2019 when he was accused of rape.
Following her tweet, other Twitter users stated their takes on the issue. Many rehashed some of the points @orifunke had stated while some others shared their encounter with the pastor.
Interestingly, Nigerians who jumped on this trend condemned the alleged action of the pastor, with many recounting how some pastors have long positioned themselves to manipulate and take advantage of vulnerable people in their care. Some other Twitter users however, discarded the reports and demanded concrete evidence to back the allegation before they believe.
Twitter user, @The_bravedave stated that the pastor had earlier been caught on tape to have admitted abusing the girls in his ministry. Although he didn’t provide the evidence to back his claim, a few people supported his claims.
Here are a few reactions:
However, the ministry itself has dissociated itself with the pastor as they stated that they have tried reaching out to him with no response.
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
