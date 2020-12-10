All you need to know about the Pastor Timi Adigun ‘sexual assault allegation’

2020 is that year. When our hearts have broken more times than imaginable upon hearing certain stories. From rape allegations to sexual scandals and stories about gender-based violence. Fortunately, we have had more people speaking against these vices this year.

On Twitter, Nigerians are currently immersed in a story of Timi Adigun, pastor in a young people ministry, MINE Ministry, and widely known for preaching on the need for sexual purity among teenagers.

Narrating the story, @Orifunke says the pastor is said to have been abusing some of the young girls he was supposed to be helping maintain their sexual purity.

When Biodun Fatoyinbo's case went viral, Timi Adigun of Mine Teenage Ministry told his church members not to be talebearers or speak against a man of God.



Little did anyone know that he himself had been sexually abusing and harassing his female teenage members for years! — A Fine, Rich Woman (@Orifunke) December 10, 2020

@Orifunke gave an account of an investigation into the pastor and his activities in the church. According to her, (ex) members of the church and (ex) pastors confirmed that Adigun has, at some point, abused some of his members in the church. The Twitter user also reminded her followers of how he had defended Pastor Fatoyinbo in 2019 when he was accused of rape.

Following her tweet, other Twitter users stated their takes on the issue. Many rehashed some of the points @orifunke had stated while some others shared their encounter with the pastor.

Interestingly, Nigerians who jumped on this trend condemned the alleged action of the pastor, with many recounting how some pastors have long positioned themselves to manipulate and take advantage of vulnerable people in their care. Some other Twitter users however, discarded the reports and demanded concrete evidence to back the allegation before they believe.

Twitter user, @The_bravedave stated that the pastor had earlier been caught on tape to have admitted abusing the girls in his ministry. Although he didn’t provide the evidence to back his claim, a few people supported his claims.

No need to go too far, Orifunke. I was the head of the Ilorin arm of the ministry(you can check any MINE Magazine publication around that time for my name) in 2014 and 2015 and joined the ministry in 2011.



I've listened to voice notes where he admitted all these things. https://t.co/Lq2nUR2roK — BRAVEDAVE ✍🏾🗣️ (@The_bravedave) December 10, 2020

Now that he has admitted. Has the victims gotten justice?



Was it admitted and just swept under the rug after changing the church's name?



We need to know about what's happening to the victims on getting justice.



‘God will judge’ isn't justice. — Sewa Adewumi (@SewaAdewumi) December 10, 2020

Here are a few reactions:

Yet some sick fellows will say homosexuals are devils incarnate "yen yen yen". Cishets like Timi Adigun & Fatoyinbo are the real devils in human clothing raping girls upandan and surprisingly you lots still attend their churches and worship them like gods



Fxcking clowns 😪😪😪 — Boy has no name (@tunddy) December 10, 2020

A Pastor that tells you your body is the temple of God but tears down the door to that temple himself without remorse. He tells you your virginity is your pride as a woman and then strips you off of that pride; is that one Pastor? @timi_adigun step down now and seek forgiveness! — Kamsi ⚕️ (@RealKamsi) December 10, 2020

I’ve religiously followed pastor Timi Adigun and the entire Mine Teenage ministry since I was 15. This news is really heartbreaking. — Omolola✨ (@kinitomo_) December 10, 2020

However, the ministry itself has dissociated itself with the pastor as they stated that they have tried reaching out to him with no response.

3.Ever since the issue came up, he took over the social media accounts of the ministry, this is the only account we have access to. — MineTeenageMinistry (@MINEministry) December 10, 2020