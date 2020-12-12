Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah dies at 58

Media mogul, serial entepreneur and politician, Sam Nda-Isiah, is dead.

According to a statement by the family confirming his demise, the 58-year-old pharmacist passed on in Abuja, late Friday, after a brief illness.



“We are deeply saddened to announce the news of the passing of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group/National Economy, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.



“He died in Abuja on Friday night, after a brief illness. Nda-Isaiah was a family man, a serial entrepreneur and visioner, and a passionate politician. He was, above all, a man of faith. Even in this moment of grief, we know he is in a better place,” the statement read.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, Leadership Newspapers Founder Is Gone https://t.co/pEVDR7hhe2 — LEADERSHIP Newspaper (@LeadershipNGA) December 12, 2020

Largely known for the famous “Last Word” Monday backpage column in Daily Trust Newspapers, the Niger-born writer went on to establish the Abuja-based Leadership Newspaper Group in 2001.



In 2014, he took a shot at the country’s top political office, when he contested in the maiden presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the campaign slogan, Big Ideas. He however, lost the keenly contested primaries, coming fifth behind Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwakwanso and the eventual winner, Muhammadu Buhari.



President Muhammadu Buhari, has in a condolence message issued by his media aide, described the late Nda-Isaiah who headed his presidential campaign publicity committee in 2003 as a “friend and ally.”

President @MBuhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of @LeadershipNGA Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally.” pic.twitter.com/jQHA7V9uB6 — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 12, 2020

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” the statement read.



His last major outing was when he inaugurated the Board of Economists of NATIONAL ECONOMY Media Limited, a subsidiary of the Leadership Group, on Thursday, December 10.