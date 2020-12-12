TheWorshipPlaylist: “Christians and Muslims are children of the same Father who view him differently” – Gospel Artiste, Shola Allyson

On this week’s episode of #TheWorshipPlaylist, veteran gospel artiste, Shola Allyson, opens up to host and founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo, about how she has been able to stay grounded despite the fame she has acquired for over two decades.

Speaking about her life growing up in a blended religious home, Allyson said that experience shaped her value system and has kept her humble through the process.

“So far, I have come to the understanding that God is full of mercy and faithful. So, no matter what anyone tells me, I try to run it with what I have come to know of God. He helps me stay grounded. Another thing is that I was born a Muslim, but now I am a Christian. I did not leave Islam because it was bad, but because I understood my life’s journey and I needed to be on the right path for that. I found myself being a Christian and my journey became clearer to me,” she explained.

“I won’t say anybody introduced me to Christ per se, and this is not me saying nobody can lead you to Christ. I heard people talk about the Christian faith, and I had heard people preach about Christ, however, whenever people preached to me, or whenever I heard the gospel, I always went back to my closet to ask Jesus to show Himself to me. I always asked questions because I wanted to hear from the source itself. Most of the things I was hearing them say about who we are meant to be in Christ and who they really were didn’t match up a lot of the time. But I kept on asking questions because I genuinely wanted to know. That childlike innocence has helped me stay true to my core. When people say I am humble, I tell them I am just being myself.”

“I am not going to say because I was a Muslim before, now that I am a Christian, I am feeling better than them. All the values I was taught as a Muslim girl; the values of love and respect, I still keep with me until this day. I am not better than the Muslims are, I am concentrating on my journey and leaving everyone else to do likewise. I view all humans as children of God with different views of who our father is,” she explained.

Shola Allyson continues to speak her truth as she focuses on the journey ahead of her.

