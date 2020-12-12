Just In: Dapo Ojora, brother-in-law to Dr. Bukola Saraki dies in shooting incident

Dapo Ojora, son of billionaire, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and
brother-in-law to Dr. Bukola Saraki, has been reported dead.

Although details on the cause of the death are still sketchy, there are reports that he committed suicide late Friday, while sources close to the family say he died from a case of accidental discharge in his Ikoyi Home.

According to the Boss Newspaper, the 58-year-old Polo buff died in a shooting incident, prompting men of the Nigeria Police Force to visit the premises.

The socialite who is the elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the former Senate President, has been in some financial woes coupled with a strained relationship with his wife, Patricia, both of whom were spotted at the funeral of the eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mrs Omotola Oyediran.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 12, 2020

Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah dies at 58

Media mogul, serial entepreneur and politician, Sam Nda-Isiah, is dead. According to a statement by the family confirming his demise, ...

Op-ed Editor December 10, 2020

Members of Father Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry assault BBC reporters

A Nigerian catholic priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka  and some of his church members on Wednesday 9 December assaulted two BBC ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 6, 2020

Former Finance Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election by wide margin

Tokunbo Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos and candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 5, 2020

#SaturdaySpecial: Why we love Kita and the Dusty Red Road; Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy by Vennessa Scholtz

The covers: Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy cover is bright and beautiful. A blend of pastel colours, it ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 25, 2020

1984 may not be the past yet and the Buhari administration reminds us

“Contrary to Buharists and the government itself, Nigeria has not experienced any significant changes in the national economy. Inflation rates ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 17, 2020

#TheExperience2020: COVID-19 moves Africa’s Largest Gospel Concert online and it comes with benefits

The Experience is an annual free gospel concert that has now proven to be one of Nigeria’s biggest December events. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail