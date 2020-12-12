Just In: Dapo Ojora, brother-in-law to Dr. Bukola Saraki dies in shooting incident

Dapo Ojora, son of billionaire, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and

brother-in-law to Dr. Bukola Saraki, has been reported dead.



Although details on the cause of the death are still sketchy, there are reports that he committed suicide late Friday, while sources close to the family say he died from a case of accidental discharge in his Ikoyi Home.



According to the Boss Newspaper, the 58-year-old Polo buff died in a shooting incident, prompting men of the Nigeria Police Force to visit the premises.

The socialite who is the elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the former Senate President, has been in some financial woes coupled with a strained relationship with his wife, Patricia, both of whom were spotted at the funeral of the eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mrs Omotola Oyediran.