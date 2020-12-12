Kidnap of 600 children in ‘Katsina’ is grave evidence that the President has lost the plot on security

It is no news that the constant cries of Nigerians for the basic necessities of governance have been falling on deaf ears for the past 5 years of the Buhari administration. It can easily be argued that the insecurity situation in the country has morphed into something worse than it was in the past administration, the absence of bombings notwithstanding.

The fact that armed bandits could have the guts to orchestrate a kidnapping in Katsina State of the magnitude being reported by the media, while the Commander-in-chief is in town, is a new level of terror that has Nigerians even more deeply troubled about the country’s insecurity problem.

They waited for the President to be in Katsina to carry out this daring attack.



What could be the next excuse now? We are at the mercy of these criminals now, not even the Presence of the C-in-C and his security apparatus is enough to scare them away. #SecureNorth @MBuhari https://t.co/9NcKmfLsi6 — Abu Rayyan (@Abdulrahmanleme) December 12, 2020

In a move that has been described as daring by several concerned Nigerians, armed bandits are reported to have attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. 600 of the school’s 800 students are reportedly missing, possibly carted off by the bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. The attack is therefore doubly embarrassing.

Just In: Armed men stormed Government Science Secondary School in Kankara LGA, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria, and kidnapped dozens of students from their dormitories early today. A missing persons count is currently in progress. pic.twitter.com/WkDrpXgnkf — HumAngle_ (@HumAngle_) December 12, 2020

The President has been severally criticised by well-meaning Nigerians for staying safely within the confines of the Presidential villa while the country goes up in flames from Kano to Bayelsa. And now that he has shown the whole world that he could be right in whatever state, protected by his security regimen, and still a school will be attacked with devastating consequences that dwarf the atrocity of Chibok, the question is, can Nigeria rely on President Buhari for anything or is it a fool’s hope to think we can?

For a President that came into power on the back of righteous anger over the kidnapping of over 250 schoolgirls in Chibok, President Buhari has multiply proven that righteous anger means nothing at the end of the day.

This is the second time a school will be attacked – and school children terrorised, under this administration.

On February 19, 2018, 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State.

The release of 104 of the Dapchi girls was eventually secured. 6 remain missing. Five of those couldn’t survive the ordeal and one other – a Christian who refused to convert to Islam – is still being held.

The Governor of Katsina has just ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state. He told DW Hausa that they’re still working to ascertain the number missing. The same reactive response after every tragedy. #RescueKankaraBoys #RescueKankaraBoys #RescueKankaraBoys — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) December 12, 2020

The state police, through spokesman, DSP Gambo Isa, confirmed the attack in Katsina on Friday night but said it had no information on the abduction.

It is a slap on the face of the President who has appeared toothless for years with regards to the rising insecurity in the North. How he responds now will determine once and for all whether or not he cares a lick about Nigeria and its long-suffering citizens.