‘There is Work to be Done’ – President Tinubu Urges Service Chiefs to Unite and Take Action

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of teamwork and highlighted the pressing tasks at hand during his meeting with the newly appointed service chiefs.

This was their first encounter since their appointment on June 19, 2023. The President’s message was conveyed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who assured the service chiefs of the President’s unwavering support.

In a conversation with State House correspondents, Ribadu underscored the service chiefs’ dedication to the President and the people of Nigeria.

He commended the President for making the right choices in selecting the service chiefs and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their responsibilities.

“We are here to thank Mr. President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and his government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, to Nigeria and Nigerians,” Ribadu stated.

He further emphasized their commitment to the President’s vision for the nation, stating, “We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability, and let’s get our lives back.”

Ribadu acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead but assured the public that progress is already being made. He highlighted the decline in crime rates and criminal activities, expressing optimism that the trend will continue.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity; they are probably some of the best we have, and they are not going to fail you. They’ll certainly deliver,” Ribadu added.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was also present, underlining the significance of this security meeting.