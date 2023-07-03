Is Teebillz’s Surprising Acknowledgment of Tiwa Savage as the GOAT Fueled by Regret and Longing?

In a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife and former client, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, proclaimed her as the “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT) among Nigerian female artists.

Teebillz, a music executive who played a significant role in Tiwa Savage’s career, took to his Instagram page on Sunday to emphasize her immense impact on the Nigerian music industry and highlight his own contributions to the success of female music stars.

Accompanied by a now-deleted photo of his ex-wife, Teebillz expressed his admiration, stating, “Without her, without me, no female artiste will stand a chance… Let’s start the debate! She’s still the GOAT regardless.”

These words not only recognize Tiwa Savage’s undeniable talent but also shed light on the instrumental role Teebillz played in shaping her career.

Teebillz’s endorsement of Tiwa Savage as the GOAT comes as no surprise, considering their history together.

The couple tied the knot on November 23, 2013, and welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015. However, their marriage faced numerous challenges, ultimately leading to their separation in 2018 amid allegations of infidelity and drug addiction from both sides.

The public can’t help but wonder if Teebillz’s recent acknowledgment stems from a longing for the past and a desire to be a part of Tiwa Savage’s current success. It’s no secret that Tiwa Savage has become one of Nigeria’s most prominent female artists, making waves both locally and internationally.

Her accomplishments are evident, and she continues to secure lucrative deals and make significant strides in the industry. Perhaps Teebillz feels a tinge of regret or a sense of missing out on the opportunities that came with being by her side.

Tiwa Savage’s talent and work ethic have positioned her as a dominant force in the Nigerian music scene. Her powerful vocals, captivating performances, and compelling songwriting have garnered her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Teebillz’s recognition of her as the GOAT further solidifies her influence and solidifies her legacy as a trailblazer for female artists in Nigeria.