How Tony Elumelu’s Commitment to Fitness Before 30 Transformed His Life

Tony Elumelu, the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has emphasized the importance of prioritizing fitness and taking care of one’s well-being. According to Elumelu, making the decision to focus on his fitness before turning 30 has been one of the best choices he has made in his life.

In a post on his website, Elumelu shared his recipe for healthy success and encouraged people to invest in their well-being just as they would in their businesses. He emphasized that regular exercise is crucial for reaching one’s full potential, stating that commitment to fitness is essential.

Elumelu, who accompanied his message with pictures of himself practicing yoga and taking walks, believes that a healthy mind and body are foundational to achieving success.

He shared that he has been dedicated to his health and fitness since before the age of 30, and he attributes his continued energy and well-being at 60 to this long-term commitment. He compared the importance of investing in one’s health to investing in business, highlighting the need for determination, resilience, and discipline.

Tony Elumelu is a billionaire businessman, economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. In 2020, he was named on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Elumelu has been married to Awele Vivien, a medical doctor, since 1993, and they have seven children together.