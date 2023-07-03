How Tony Elumelu’s Commitment to Fitness Before 30 Transformed His Life

Tony Elumelu, the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has emphasized the importance of prioritizing fitness and taking care of one’s well-being. According to Elumelu, making the decision to focus on his fitness before turning 30 has been one of the best choices he has made in his life.

In a post on his website, Elumelu shared his recipe for healthy success and encouraged people to invest in their well-being just as they would in their businesses. He emphasized that regular exercise is crucial for reaching one’s full potential, stating that commitment to fitness is essential.

Elumelu, who accompanied his message with pictures of himself practicing yoga and taking walks, believes that a healthy mind and body are foundational to achieving success.

He shared that he has been dedicated to his health and fitness since before the age of 30, and he attributes his continued energy and well-being at 60 to this long-term commitment. He compared the importance of investing in one’s health to investing in business, highlighting the need for determination, resilience, and discipline.

Click HERE to read the post.

Tony Elumelu is a billionaire businessman, economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. In 2020, he was named on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Elumelu has been married to Awele Vivien, a medical doctor, since 1993, and they have seven children together.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 3, 2023

‘There is Work to be Done’ – President Tinubu Urges Service Chiefs to Unite and Take Action

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of teamwork and highlighted the pressing tasks at hand during his meeting with ...

YNaija July 3, 2023

Is Teebillz’s Surprising Acknowledgment of Tiwa Savage as the GOAT Fueled by Regret and Longing?

In a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife and former client, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, proclaimed her ...

YNaija July 3, 2023

Nigerian Masseur Joyce Ijeoma Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Massage

Joyce Ijeoma, a skilled masseur from Nigeria, has embarked on a remarkable mission to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) ...

YNaija July 1, 2023

I Won’t Praise Tinubu Yet, but Nobody Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Baba-Ahmed

In a recent interview with Saturday Vanguard, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy for the Northern Elders ...

YNaija July 1, 2023

President Bola Tinubu Hosts President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu had the honor of hosting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau during a private visit in Lagos. ...

YNaija July 1, 2023

Israel DMW Defends Davido Amidst Controversy, Declares ‘Nobody Can Bring You Down’

In an Instagram post, Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, expressed unwavering support for the singer ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail