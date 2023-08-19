Labour Party’s Peter Obi Surprises with Appearance at APC Chieftain’s Son’s Wedding

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 elections, made a surprise appearance at the wedding ceremony of a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain’s son in Kano State. This unexpected act has raised eyebrows and prompted Senate President Godswill Akpabio to highlight it as a symbol of a “united Nigeria.”

Attending the wedding Fatiha of Abdullahi, the son of Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, on August 18, 2023, Peter Obi’s presence was a notable departure from the typical party lines. The event also saw the participation of other high-ranking APC members, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the groom, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, representing the bride.

Senate President Akpabio’s comments after the event underlined the significance of such a diverse gathering. He noted that the attendance of notable personalities from various political affiliations underscores the perception that the groom’s father is a figure who resonates with a wide spectrum of people. The presence of Peter Obi, a Labour Party stalwart, further reinforced the sentiment that Nigeria’s unity remains steadfast.

The wedding ceremony, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites by Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga, the Chief Imam of Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, carried a symbolic resonance beyond its celebratory nature. It showcased a moment of cross-party camaraderie, defying the conventional boundaries of political divisions.

Peter Obi’s presence at the event took many by surprise, given his ongoing legal battle against President Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC. Alongside Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi is contesting Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

It’s important to note that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) previously declared Tinubu as the victor of the February 25 poll, with 8,794,726 votes, surpassing Abubakar’s 6,984,520 votes and Obi’s 6,101,533.

Obi’s unexpected appearance at the wedding ceremony serves as a reminder that political boundaries, though often sharply defined, can sometimes blur in the face of shared moments and objectives.