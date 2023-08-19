Cooking Has No Gender – It is a Basic Life Skill For Everyone!

In a world marked by progress and enlightenment, it is disheartening that some stereotypes still cling to society’s fabric, imposing limits on individual potential. One such stereotype, deeply rooted in many cultures including Nigeria, is the notion that a man’s mastery in the kitchen diminishes his masculinity, while women are predominantly confined to the culinary domain. This mindset is not only restrictive but also detrimental to both men and women, and it’s high time we dismantle these antiquated notions and embrace the manifold talents and contributions that Nigerian women bring to the fore.

Cooking is an art that defies and transcends gender boundaries. The act of preparing meals is a creative, nurturing, and skillful endeavor that should be celebrated for its contributions to sustenance and culture, rather than questioned in terms of one’s masculinity or femininity.

Beyond the confines of the kitchen, Nigerian women have consistently proven their prowess across a multitude of fields. Their successes in politics, entrepreneurship, technology, and the arts have shattered stereotypes and showcased their intellectual brilliance, leadership acumen, and innovative thinking. To limit their potential to domestic roles of homemaking and childcare is to undermine their multifaceted capabilities and contributions.

Irrespective of class, social standing, or individual achievements, it’s essential to recognize that every woman should have the autonomy to decide her own well-being and role within society. Every woman’s journey is uniquely hers, and her choices should be respected and supported without societal pressures or expectations clouding her path.

A troubling mindset persists among some Nigerian men, viewing marriage as a pathway to being cared for as though they were servants. This outlook not only perpetuates regressive gender norms but also hampers personal growth and relationship dynamics. Marriage should be a partnership founded on mutual respect, shared responsibilities, and an acknowledgment of each partner’s strengths and weaknesses.

The notion that men are meant to be sole providers while women cater to their needs disregards the emotional and intellectual dimensions of relationships. Genuine partnership necessitates equitable contributions, where both partners support each other’s aspirations.

Change is the cornerstone of progress, and society’s evolution necessitates the reevaluation and eradication of harmful stereotypes. As Nigerians, it’s imperative to recognize that women possess an extensive array of talents and capabilities that transcend traditional gender roles. This isn’t about replacing one role with another; rather, it’s about embracing and celebrating the diversity of skills and passions that each individual brings to the table.

Institutions such as educational systems, media, and families have a pivotal role to play in fostering an environment where young boys and girls are encouraged to pursue their interests without being stifled by preconceived notions of gender. Elevating and celebrating the achievements of women across all spheres will serve as an inspiration for the forthcoming generations, encouraging them to aspire to greatness without limitations.

As we navigate the currents of change and progress, it’s imperative that we redefine the very essence of masculinity and femininity. Our society has long confined these concepts within rigid boundaries, casting men as providers and women as nurturers. Yet, in breaking these molds, we find the opportunity to not only liberate women from outdated expectations but also to free men from the weight of societal pressures.