6 Meals Every Nigerian Man Should Know How to Make

Since we have established that cooking has no gender, it’s time for another reality check: surviving on takeout alone as a man is like hoping Lagos traffic will suddenly disappear – not gonna happen. And banking on your bae to re-stock your kitchen every weekend? Might as well expect constant electricity without a generator, my friend.

Sure, you could be besties with takeout menus, but sooner or later, your waistline and your wallet will stage an intervention.

The truth is cooking isn’t rocket science; Getting the hang of a few basic dishes is like leveling up in the game of adulthood. So, even if your cooking skills are currently at “Indomie champion” level, you should still be able to make this following meals.

Indomie

A wise Nigerian woman once said, “If a Nigerian man says he wants to cook for you, it wont pass Indomie. If they really like you they will make it stir fry.”

Indomie is like that cool friend who can fit into any crowd – you can make it in so many ways. Every Nigerian guy should know how to make Indomie. Seriously, it’s just a dunk in water and a sprinkle of spices.

Plantain and Egg

Plantain has no enemies except people who don’t have taste and don’t like good things. Fried plantain and eggs is such a simple meal that will take less than 20 minutes to make.

Fry the plantain. Fry the eggs. That’s it.

Rice and Stew

You cannot be part of normal society and not know how to make rice and stew. The stew doesn’t even have to be sweet and the rice can have more salt than the Atlantic ocean but as long as you know the process of making it, one day it will turn out well.

Egusi Soup

According to experts, Egusi soup is ranked the easiest Nigerian soup to make. It can be eaten with rice, swallow, pounded yam, semo, wheat and even amala.

Jollof Spaghetti

Jollof Spaghetti is such a simple meal. Forget the YouTube Channels and TikTok videos that complicate the process. All you need is to boil your spaghetti and then find left over stew and mix it and voila, dinner is served!

Yam and Egg Sauce

This is the perfect Saturday breakfast option. Just imagine soft, buttery yam pieces mingling with a flavorful egg sauce – pure satisfaction. Not knowing how to make this should be a crime.