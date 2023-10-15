Five Recipes To Try Out This Sunday From Your Favorite Food Influencers

Are you running out of new meal ideas or just in a fix as to what meal to prepare this weekend? Look no further! I’m this culinary adventure, we’ve curated a delectable selection of recipes from your favorite food influencers including Sisi Yemmie, Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, Ify’s Kitchen, Kikifoodies, TheKitchenMuse  that are sure to give your tastebuds a tantalizing experience. From mouthwatering dishes to delicious desserts, get ready to dive into these five amazing recipes that will make your weekend an unforgettable one.

Sisi Yemmie’s Macaroni Recipe

Yemisi, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie prepares a delectable Macaroni dish with minced beef. Watch the full process below:

Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s “Ofo” Soup Recipe

Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover goes local with the South Southern “Ofo” soup. Join her as she walks through the process of preparing the delicious and aromatic delicacy.

Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyVILHrOdy1/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kiki Foodies “Nigerian Buns” Recipe

Trying to make a quick weekend snack? This “Nigerian Buns” recipe from Kiki Foodies is perfect for a quick snack fix. 

Ingredients 

3 cups of All-purpose Flour

½ Cup of Sugar 

2 Teaspoons of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Salt 

Dash of Nutmeg

2 Tablespoons of Butter

1 Medium Egg

 3 Tablespoons of Evaporated Milk

¾ Cups of Water

Learn the process below:

Ify’s Kitchen Delicious Chicken Curry Vegetable Sauce Recipe

Who does not enjoy a Vegetable sauce and Chicken Curry dish? Definitely no one! 

Watch this video to check out Ify’s step-by-step recipe:

The Kitchen Muse’s Lasagna Recipe

Looking to dry something different this weekend? Try Bukie of The Kitchen Muse’s recipe to make a delicious and perfect Lasagna dish.

Ingredients:

Lasagna Sheets

Minced Meat

Mozzarella Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Red Cheddar

Chopped Onions

Minced Garlic

Oil

Chicken Seasoning

Onion Powder

Oregano

Black Pepper

Parsley Flakes

Salt

Learn the step-by-step process here:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Abraham Isaac October 14, 2023

CBN Forex Ban: All You Need To Know About the Ban Lift

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to lift the foreign exchange (FOREX) ban on some products, there has ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 14, 2023

Our Favourite Fashion Looks from Premier Episode of Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos)

Ayomitide Adeyinka Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is ...

Abraham Isaac October 12, 2023

Highlights: Follow Alma Asinobi As She Explores the Beauty and Culture of Egypt

Travel and Lifestyle vlogger, Alma Asinobi recently took a trip to Egypt, one of the most spectacular countries in Northern ...

Abraham Isaac October 12, 2023

See Our Favorite Looks from Last Night’s Private Screening of Merry Men 3 

Merry Men 3 is coming to cinemas this week and the makers threw an exclusive screening party at the Filmhouse ...

Abraham Isaac October 11, 2023

The Film Blog: Here’s What to Expect from Merry Men 3 (Nemesis)

After two successful Nigerian Box-Office outings, the Merry Men franchise is back with a third part. Directed by Moses Inywang, ...

Abraham Isaac October 11, 2023

NBC | Here’s What Could Become of the Media Space in the Near Future

“While the threats to media freedom are real and concerning in their own right, their impact on the state of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail