Five Recipes To Try Out This Sunday From Your Favorite Food Influencers

Are you running out of new meal ideas or just in a fix as to what meal to prepare this weekend? Look no further! I’m this culinary adventure, we’ve curated a delectable selection of recipes from your favorite food influencers including Sisi Yemmie, Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, Ify’s Kitchen, Kikifoodies, TheKitchenMuse that are sure to give your tastebuds a tantalizing experience. From mouthwatering dishes to delicious desserts, get ready to dive into these five amazing recipes that will make your weekend an unforgettable one.

Sisi Yemmie’s Macaroni Recipe

Yemisi, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie prepares a delectable Macaroni dish with minced beef. Watch the full process below:

Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s “Ofo” Soup Recipe

Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover goes local with the South Southern “Ofo” soup. Join her as she walks through the process of preparing the delicious and aromatic delicacy.

Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyVILHrOdy1/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kiki Foodies “Nigerian Buns” Recipe

Trying to make a quick weekend snack? This “Nigerian Buns” recipe from Kiki Foodies is perfect for a quick snack fix.

Ingredients

3 cups of All-purpose Flour

½ Cup of Sugar

2 Teaspoons of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Salt

Dash of Nutmeg

2 Tablespoons of Butter

1 Medium Egg

3 Tablespoons of Evaporated Milk

¾ Cups of Water

Learn the process below:

Ify’s Kitchen Delicious Chicken Curry Vegetable Sauce Recipe

Who does not enjoy a Vegetable sauce and Chicken Curry dish? Definitely no one!

Watch this video to check out Ify’s step-by-step recipe:

The Kitchen Muse’s Lasagna Recipe

Looking to dry something different this weekend? Try Bukie of The Kitchen Muse’s recipe to make a delicious and perfect Lasagna dish.

Ingredients:

Lasagna Sheets

Minced Meat

Mozzarella Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Red Cheddar

Chopped Onions

Minced Garlic

Oil

Chicken Seasoning

Onion Powder

Oregano

Black Pepper

Parsley Flakes

Salt

Learn the step-by-step process here: