Nigeria’s Super Eagles lose to 118th-ranked Guinea Bissau; APC to appeal Osun guber ruling at Supreme Court | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Guinea Bissau stunned the Super Eagles with a 1-0 victory during Friday’s match, thanks to Mama Balde’s goal in the 29th minute. Although Nigeria had hoped for a win, Guinea Bissau deployed a successful game plan, causing Nigeria’s players to struggle to score.

Jose Peseiro fielded a similar team to the one that lost 4-0 to Portugal in November, with Zaidu Sanusi replacing William Troost-Ekong, while Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, and Terem Moffi began on the bench. Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Dalcio Gomes made his first save off Osimhen in the 16th minute after a pass from Kelechi Iheanacho sent the Napoli forward through.

Balde caught both of Nigeria’s central defenders off-guard in the 30th minute when he deftly collected a lofted ball from Opa Sangante from beyond the halfway line, controlled it, and passed it beyond the goalkeeper’s dive. Although Nigeria had opportunities to score, they were unable to convert them into goals.

During the second half, Peseiro replaced the ineffective Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman with Paul Onuachu and Moses Simon. Kevin Akpoguma was substituted due to an injury he sustained from a high boot by Balde, who received a yellow card. Semi Ajayi came on for the injured defender.

Nigeria’s efforts were not enough, and Guinea Bissau held on for a famous win, taking over the top spot in Group A with seven points from three matches. Despite Nigeria’s loss, the teams will meet again in Morocco on Monday, with the Super Eagles seeking quick revenge.

APC to appeal Osun guber ruling at Supreme Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has vowed to seek justice at the Supreme Court following the Appeal Court’s judgement affirming the electoral victory of Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the state.

The Osun Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal had earlier overturned Adeleke’s electoral victory in January and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Adegboyega Oyetola of APC. The APC in Osun State, in a statement, urged its members not to despair and pledged to pursue the issue to the Supreme Court to ensure justice is served.

Reacting, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement called on former governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Osun APC to bury the hatchet and congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The party in the statement credited to Akindele Adekunle, its caretaker chairman, also hailed the judiciary for upholding fairness, justice and restoring the people’s confidence.

“We wish to commend and applaud the Lord Justice of the appellate court for upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun guber case.

“We want to urge the Osun APC and enjoin Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Governor Adeleke and join hands with the PDP government in the state to move Osun forward instead of embarking on another futile mission to the Supreme Court,” Adekunle stated.

Supreme Court comments on CJN’s Tinubu meeting

According to the director of press and information at the Supreme Court, Festus Akande reports claiming that Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, secretly met with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, are untrue.

These reports had alleged that Ariwoola disguised himself in a wheelchair and travelled to London to meet with Tinubu, whose victory in the February 25 presidential election is being challenged by both Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

However, Akande dismissed these reports, stating that the CJN has been in the country and had presided over meetings of the National Judicial Council (NJC) held on March 16 and 17.

Furthermore, Akande revealed that Ariwoola had only briefly travelled to London on March 18 for medical care and was accompanied by Gambo Saleh, NJC’s secretary. Akande went on to clarify that the CJN had returned from his medical trip to London on March 23 and reported to work at the Supreme Court in Abuja, where he stayed until 8pm.

Akande also disclosed that the only other time the CJN had travelled earlier this year was on January 25, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia and returned on January 29.

Buhari clears air on not handing over to Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed reports that he won’t hand over to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari said the report claiming that he would not hand over to Tinubu was fake.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said all preparations are on for the handover activities.

The statement said the handover committee was made up of government representatives and that of Tinubu.

The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.”

The statement said the Daura community is preparing to receive Buhari back after May 29.

Atiku, Obi behind false report of Tinubu, Ariwoola secret London meeting – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has linked presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, Peter Obi, to reports of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, in London.

Fani-Kayode said what Atiku and Obi and their followers are doing was despicable.

He accused Atiku and Obi of propagating falsehood and defaming Tinubu.

In a tweet, the former Aviation Minister wrote: “What @PeterObi, @atiku & their supporters did to the CJN is despicable.

“They lied on him, defamed him, attempted to rubbish his reputation & sought to humiliate, blackmail, undermine & disgrace him out of office.

“These savages & barbarians seek to destroy all our institutions.”

There were unconfirmed reports that Tinubu and the CJN secretly met in London and pictures surfaced online of Ariwoola on a wheelchair during his alleged trip.