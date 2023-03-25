PDP’s lawsuit against Tinubu and Shettima over ‘Double Nomination’ dismissed by Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to reports, the PDP filed a lawsuit on July 28, 2022, stating that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate breached the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The PDP argued that the nomination of Shettima to contest the position of vice-president and Borno central senatorial seat simultaneously was in violation of the law.

Furthermore, the PDP sought an order to disqualify the APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from contesting the presidential election, as well as nullifying their candidacy.

However, the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

Not satisfied, the PDP appealed the judgment.

On Friday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by James Abundaga delivered the judgment in the appeal, stating that the PDP failed to establish its locus standi to institute the case.

Abundaga also referred to the PDP as a “busybody” that had meddled in the internal affairs of the APC.

He said, “The appellant, having failed to disclose its locus standi, this appeal fails and is hereby dismissed.”

The judge awarded N5 million cost against the appellant’s lawyer, J. O. Olotu.

It should be noted that Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

