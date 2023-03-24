PEPSI is Giving Fans the Chance to Win an All Expense Paid Trip to the UCL Finals

Join the #PepsiKickOffShow Challenge Now!

Pepsi, Nigeria’s No. 1 Confam refreshment is giving an experience of a lifetime to one lucky fan at the UEFA Champions League Final at Istanbul in a never seen before football and music collaboration with fans at the heart of the action.

Millions of fans from across the globe will get to experience this cultural mash-up in the form of a combination of the most skilled footballers, and iconic global music artists like Grammy award winner and multi-platinum selling singer, Burna Boy.

The UEFA champions league is an epic global event and Pepsi has activated the #PepsiKickOffShow Challenge to select one lucky fan and their preferred partner to be part of the unique opportunity from Nigeria to witness this event live with the brand that has given back to back Confam experiences.

Here are the entry requirements to participate in the challenge ;

📌Upload a video to your Instagram account using #PepsiKickOffShow

📌Recreate either the dance challenge by Vinicius Jr (@vinijr), or the football challenge by Leah Williamson (@16williamson) on Pepsi_Naija on instagram

📌The correct music for the challenge is ‘It’s Plenty (#PepsiKickOffShow) – Burna Boy’, obtainable from the Instagram audio library

📌18+ only

📌Maximum 1 entry per person

📌 Entrants will also require a passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel

📌READ THE FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS VIA THE LINK ON PEPSI_NAIJA INSTAGRAM BIO

Join the challenge today on Instagram tagging @Pepsi_Naija using the hashtag #PepsiKickOffShow.

Follow @ pepsi_naija on Instagram for more info and  follow the conversation using the hashtag #PepsiKickOffShow.

