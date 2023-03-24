The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Now, here’s a show that’s more like 24 and has some elements of Slow Horses. It was made by Shawn Ryan, who also made The Shield. It is based on a book by Matthew Quirk. FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) stops a bombing in the DC Metro, but his reputation is ruined by unanswered questions, so he is put on desk duty.

The phone next to the desk in the basement of the White House never rings. Until it does, of course. Rose Larkin, played by Luciane Buchanan, is a disgraced tech CEO who is surprised to find out that her aunt and uncle were spies after they were attacked violently. With the support of the chief of staff, Diane Farr, Peter steps in to help Rose. Soon, they find out that there is a deeper plot.

Up Here (Hulu)

Romance and music are frequently intertwined, as evidenced in popular films such as Grease and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Up Here, the latest addition to this timeless genre is a television series adapted from the 2015 stage musical created by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar-winning duo behind Frozen.

The show is set in the final days of 1999 and follows the story of Lindsay (Mae Whitman), a would-be writer who abandons her fiancé in Vermont, and Miguel (Carlos Valdes), an investment banker who would prefer to design video games. As they meet and fall in love, both are haunted by inner Greek choruses in the form of doubting parents, friends, and ex-partners.

Reggie (Prime Video)

Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson is the focus of this documentary, which examines his career and legacy. It traces his trajectory from the start of his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s, through winning three consecutive World Series with the Oakland Athletics, and earning the nickname Mr. October with the New York Yankees.

Jackson talks candidly about his experiences, as well as his activism, in interviews with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, and Derek Jeter.

Succession season 4 (HBO)

The extravagant and notoriously dysfunctional lifestyle of the Roys will be documented for the fourth and final time. While it’s regrettable to bid farewell to Succession, it’s admirable that creator Jesse Armstrong is concluding the show on his own terms while it’s still performing at a remarkable level.

The show masterfully balances comedy and drama and returns with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) still reigning over his empire as he prepares to sell Waystar Royco to tech tycoon Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Logan’s loyal followers, son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun) continue their plots to attain more powerful positions. Meanwhile, left in the cold, his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) team up for fresh schemes.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is the adaptation of the books in author Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse, and the story follows Alina Starkov, an orphan who discovers she is a Sun Summoner, one who possesses a special power that gives her the ability to control light. While the first season of the series was an adaptation of the book Shadow and Bone, the new season, which premiered this Thursday, adapts the second book in Bardugo’s series, Siege and Storm. All eight episodes of the new season are available to binge now.

Extrapolations (Apple TV+)

Extrapolations is the new, star-studded anthology series on Apple TV+ created by writer Scott Z. Burns, who is known for his collaborations with Steven Soderbergh on films like Contagion, The Informant! and Side Effects. Among the many celebs appearing in Extrapolations are Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Edward Norton, and Diane Lane. The eight-episode series features interwoven episodes with a central theme of climate change, and how it will affect every aspect of our lives in the coming decades.