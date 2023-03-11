Nse Ikpe-Etim reveals that her sister was once pursued by her former lover

Renowned Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has recently opened up about her past relationship experience where her former lover tried to win over her sister.

During a chat with media personality Toke Makinwa on the latest episode of ‘Toke Moments’ show, along with Dakore Egbuson-Akande, the 48-year-old actress revealed that her ex-lover had expressed his feelings for her sister while still maintaining a relationship with her.

Although she didn’t disclose the name of her randy former lover, she also disclosed that the same man had tried to make advances toward one of her friends in a car.

When asked about her early life, Ikpe-Etim revealed that her family had to move around Nigeria frequently due to her father’s career with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She attended Awa Nursery School and Command Primary School in Kaduna State before proceeding to Louis College, Jos, and the Federal Government Colleges in Jos and Ilorin. She obtained her first degree in Theater Arts from the University of Calabar, where she began acting on stage at the age of 18. Her first television appearance was in the family soap Inheritance.

After graduation, she temporarily left the film industry to pursue other interests before making a comeback with Emem Isong’s Reloaded alongside Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, and Desmond Elliot.

Nse Ikpe-Etim has been married to Clifford Sule, a businessman and senior lecturer at Middlesex University in London, since 2013. The actress has undoubtedly had her fair share of romantic encounters, but she seems to have found her happily ever after with her husband.

