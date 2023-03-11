Wizkid acquires new Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth over 600 million naira

Wizkid, the renowned Nigerian musician and Grammy Award winner, has recently treated himself to a new luxurious ride. The singer has reportedly spent millions of Naira to acquire a brand new Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan, adding to his growing collection of luxury cars.

The announcement of Wizkid’s latest acquisition was made by the car dealer, Mayfair, who shared images of the sleek new car on social media. The dealer also posted a video documenting the car’s journey from the dealership to Wizkid’s residence, fueling excitement among fans and car enthusiasts alike.

According to online reports, the price of Wizkid’s new ride is said to be a staggering 620 million Naira, making it one of the most expensive cars in his collection. The new addition is a testament to the singer’s taste for high-end vehicles, and it is sure to turn heads on the streets.

As news of the new purchase spread, fans of the singer, known as the Wizkid FC, took to social media in droves to congratulate their idol on his newest acquisition. It is clear that Wizkid’s success and wealth continue to grow, and his fans are proud to support him in his endeavors.