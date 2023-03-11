Lagos bus driver apologizes post train crash following psychiatric and drug assessments

The driver of the Lagos State Government Staff bus involved in a collision with a train at the PWD/Shogunle railway line on the Agege Motor Road, Lagos, has expressed remorse and sought forgiveness from the victims of the accident.

Oluwaseun Osinbajo, the 44-year-old driver, has been partially blamed for his alleged negligence that resulted in the death of at least six people on Thursday, March 9, 2023. However, the report of the medical tests, including a blood sample to determine if the driver was under the influence of drugs or mentally fit, is still pending, according to the police.

Reports have circulated that Osinbajo had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the Flag Officers’ directives, which led to the accident. But the driver has denied these allegations, stating that a mechanical fault in the bus caused the crash.

This was according to Vanguard, who claimed to have overheard the driver saying this during a conversation with his relatives who were waiting for him at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Osinbajo expressed regret and pleaded for forgiveness, stating, “It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault. It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God.”

The victims of the accident who were taken to the Orile Agege General Hospital on Thursday have been identified, including Juwon Fagbohun, 27, from the Agency for Mass Education; Adesoji Ajibade, from the Office of the Head of Service; Mariam Olayiwola, 18, from the Ministry of Health; Eniola Fashoyin, 53, from the Office of the Head of Service, PSO Alausa; Adejoke Banjo, 42, from the Office of the Head of Service; Olaide Alabi, 21, a student on Industrial Attachment with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Empowerment; Sekinat Ogunremi, 24, from the Ministry of Justice; Aishat Gbadegesin, 25, from the Ministry of Establishment and Training; Ganiyat Raji, from the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Oluwatoyin Abiodun, 46, a staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.