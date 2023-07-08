Yerima Defends Controversial Marriage to 14-Year-Old Egyptian Girl; President Tinubu Set to Attend ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Yerima Defends Controversial Marriage to 14-Year-Old Egyptian Girl

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Yerima Defends Controversial Marriage to 14-Year-Old Egyptian Girl

Senator Ahmad Yerima has once again defended his marriage to a 14-year-old Egyptian girl, a union that sparked global outrage when it came to light 13 years ago. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former Zamfara State governor explained that his Egyptian bride was older than initially reported and was in the process of obtaining a master’s degree.

Yerima’s marriage drew condemnation from local human rights groups in 2010 when reports surfaced that he had married an alleged 13-year-old foreigner at the national mosque in Abuja. The controversy led to a Senate investigation at the time, considering Yerima was a sitting senator.

During the interview, Yerima criticized the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015), stating that these acts needed to be domesticated by state assemblies to become enforceable laws.

He claimed that the Child Rights Act was passed at the national level through manipulations by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, but it was not effectively implemented in any northern state, according to Yerima.

When questioned about children’s right to education and other freedoms outlined in the Child Rights Act, Yerima argued that marriage should not hinder education. He mentioned that his Egyptian wife was pursuing a master’s degree, while also highlighting that his own daughter, whom he married off at the age of 16, is currently pursuing a PhD in London.

Regarding the dowry paid for his Egyptian wife, Yerima clarified that it was not simply dowry but rather a sum that encompassed various aspects of the marriage agreement, such as providing a house, dowry, and wedding expenses. He stated that Sharia Law allows individuals to give as much as requested in marriage.

Senator Ahmad Yerima’s defense of his controversial marriage sheds light on the ongoing debate surrounding child rights, the implementation of relevant legislation, and cultural practices in Nigeria.

President Tinubu Set to Attend ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja on Saturday to attend the 63rd ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau. The announcement was made by Dele Alake, Tinubu’s special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy.

This will be President Tinubu’s first official trip to an ECOWAS summit since assuming office as Nigeria’s president on May 29. The summit, taking place on Sunday, will address key sub-regional issues through the consideration of various memoranda. These include reports on the security challenges faced by member countries, the financial situation and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the status of transition in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Other important topics on the agenda for discussion include the ECOWAS single currency program and the obstacles to the free movement of goods on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, as well as the overall progress of the region.

Accompanied by members of the presidential policy advisory council and other high-ranking government officials, President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the meeting.

Taraba Governor Declares Free Education in Primary and Secondary Schools

Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, has announced the implementation of free education in all government primary and secondary schools in the state.

This policy, set to begin from the next academic session, aims to mitigate the impact of petrol subsidy removal on families. Governor Agbu made this declaration while on an assessment tour of schools in Wukari, his hometown.

He also emphasized that his administration would initiate a comprehensive renovation plan for schools to ensure they meet modern educational standards.

The governor had previously declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education in Taraba. In addition to the free education policy, Governor Agbu revealed a 50% reduction in fees at Taraba State University to alleviate the effects of subsidy removal.

During the tour, Daniel Nuhu, a zonal director of education, commended Governor Agbu for personally evaluating the conditions of public schools in the state. Nuhu highlighted that the implementation of free education and the renovation of primary and secondary schools would significantly improve opportunities for the underprivileged and ensure equal access to quality education.

Court in Kano Issues Interim Order Restraining Arrest of Ganduje

The Federal High Court in Kano has granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Police and the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission from harassing, arresting, inviting, or detaining the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his family members, or any appointee who served under his administration. The court also extended the order to six other defendants involved in the case.

The court’s decision was a result of an ex parte application filed by the former governor’s counsel, Mr. B. Hemba. The interim order will remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.

Justice A.M Liman, presiding over the case, stated in the order that the respondents are restrained from harassing, intimidating, detaining, or taking any action against the applicant or his family members. The order also prohibits forcefully taking over properties belonging to the former governor’s children or any appointee who served under his administration.

Justice Liman further announced that the interim order would remain in operation until the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights scheduled for July 14, 2023.

The eight respondents named in the suit include the Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State, and Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mr. B. Hemba, the counsel to the applicant, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating that it protects the rights of their client and prevents unwarranted actions against him and his family. The defendants have not yet issued an official statement in response to the court’s interim order.

Man Arrested in Lagos for Leaking Nude Photos of Women He Had Relationships With

A suspect identified as Amarah Kennedy has been apprehended in Lagos State for allegedly leaking nude photos of women he had been romantically involved with. The arrest was made by the Gender Unit of the Police Headquarters in Lagos, according to a reliable source from the state police command. The suspect is expected to face prosecution in the near future.

Investigations revealed that Kennedy had dated several single women and obtained their nude photos, which he then used to extort money from them through blackmail.

The police source shared details of his modus operandi, stating, “When they would stop sending him money, he would send the photos to someone on Facebook. He would go to the lady’s Facebook page and send one of the photos to her friends. When she finds out, she would quickly send him money. He continued to do that until he sent it to the church WhatsApp group of a widow. He also sent it to the lady’s late husband’s in-laws.”

Out of approximately 10 women who fell victim to Kennedy’s alleged exploitation, only two have expressed willingness to pursue legal action against him, according to sources.