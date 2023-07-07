The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Fatal Seduction (Netflix)

In this compelling story, a married professor finds herself entangled in a passionate affair with a younger man. However, their relationship unveils a disturbing trail of tragedy and betrayal, revealing the dark secrets hidden within the lives of those closest to her.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Out-Laws (Netflix)

Bank manager Owen Browning (Adam Devine) meets his soon-to-be in-laws for the first time, but there’s a twist. They turn out to be the infamous Ghost Bandits who rob his bank! In a hilarious and action-packed comedy, Owen must work with them to save his fiancée (Nina Dobrev) when she’s put in danger. Get ready for a wedding like no other!

Streaming now on Netflix

My Adventures With Superman (Adult Swim)

Get ready for animated Superman in a new series! While we wait for the live-action version, this show follows Clark Kent (voiced by Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (voiced by Ishmel Sahid) as they navigate their roles at the Daily Planet.

Clark is discovering his superhero identity, Lois breaks stories with Jimmy’s assistance, and hers and Clark’s love story unfold amidst the mystery of his secret.

Streaming now on Max

Wham! (Netflix)

This music documentary follows the rise of the iconic pop duo behind hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

Filmmaker Chris Smith delves into the story of best friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as they conquer the world, at least for a short time. Through old interviews and never-before-seen footage, the documentary captures their infectious pop music journey, from their secondary school beginnings to George Michael’s meteoric solo career and their amicable dissolution.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Ashley Madison Affair (Hulu)

ABC News Studios presents its latest true crime docu-series, a gripping three-part exploration of the scandalous website Ashley Madison and its notorious data breach. Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, the documentary unveils the shocking events surrounding hackers’ demands for the site’s closure ahead of a billion-dollar IPO.

When Ashley Madison executives resisted, user information was leaked, resulting in severe consequences such as suicide, public humiliation, and blackmail. Prepare for a compelling journey into the dark side of infidelity and its devastating aftermath.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

Prepare for the chilling Prime Video series, “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” adapted from the popular 2018 podcast. Justina Machado takes on the role of Dolores Roach, a woman rebuilding her life post-prison.

Opening a massage parlor in her friend’s empanada shop, Dolores’s life takes a dark turn when a client dies at her hands, leaving her world in shambles. Brace yourself for a gripping tale of suspense and the horrifying consequences that follow.