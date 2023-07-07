Darius Jackson Returns to Social Media, Deletes All Photos of Keke Palmer

Darius Daulton Jackson has made a return to social media after a brief hiatus, during which he removed all photos of his girlfriend, Keke Palmer. While Palmer’s presence is nowhere to be found on Jackson’s Instagram grid, photos of their son, Leodis, remain intact.

Jackson deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts following a barrage of criticism he faced for publicly commenting on Palmer’s outfit at a recent Usher concert.

He tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” alongside a viral video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher with his hit song “There Goes My Baby.”

Despite the backlash, the 29-year-old former fitness instructor stood by his remarks. He doubled down on his commentary in a subsequent tweet, stating, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is… This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

All of Jackson’s tweets, including the announcement of his return, are still visible on his page, while Palmer, 29, has not directly addressed her boyfriend’s comments.

However, she seemed to indirectly respond when she shared a carousel of photos of her risqué outfit and jokingly mentioned, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.”

The current status of Palmer and Jackson’s romantic relationship remains unclear. The exact timeline of their relationship is also unknown, as they only made it public in mid-2021.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in December 2022 and subsequently had a stunning maternity shoot. The couple welcomed their son, Leodis Andrelton Jackson (aka Leo), on February 25, 2023.

