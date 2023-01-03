The Burna Boy concert in Lagos was a smashing success – Organisers

The ‘Lagos loves Damini’ concert which featured Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy, was a huge success, its organisers, Wonder X, said in a statement on Monday.

It said, “The Burna Boy team took the bustling mega city by storm.

“Burna Boy, leading a 30- man band, took the over 30,000 Lagos crowd through an eclectic set which drove the crowds to a frenzy making them forget the initial technical glitches which led to a late start.”

The organisers, in the statement, apologised for the technical glitches which led to a late start of the show.

“We understand the frustration the fans must have felt for the unusual delay and do sincerely apologise even as we express our commitment to providing only the best and timely experiences for subsequent events.

“We like to send special thanks to Burna Boy and his team for showing stupendous professionalism in the midst of the confusion,” the statement said.

Read also: If you like no love me, na God go punish you – Burna Boy addresses fans after showing up late to concert

The Wonder X crew also expressed their gratitude to the more than 30,000 die-hard fans who showed up to express their devotion to their hero and who, despite the lengthy wait, kept the faith and saw an incredible concert.

Over thirty thousand people showed up to the Lagos Love Damini performance, and an astounding eleven thousand vehicles filled the parking lot.

“The adjoining Ahmadu Bello, Akin Adesola, and Adetokunbo Ademola Streets all jammed with traffic thereby positioning the concert as the biggest and most attended musical concert in recent history,” the statement said.

It seems there’s a disconnect between the perspectives of the organisers and the fans who attended the show.

Many fans took to Twitter yesterday to complain of their horrible experience at the Burnaboy concert and some vowed not to ever attend any of his concerts again.