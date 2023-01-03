Man United planning a £194 million double swoop after losing out on Enzo Fernandez

After failing to get Benfica star midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Manchester United is allegedly planning a £194 million double transfer bid for Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Antonio Silva.

Following his great performance for Argentina at the World Cup, when the South American side won the tournament for the first time since 1986, Fernandez looks to be closing in on a transfer to Chelsea.

O Jogo reports that United had been following Ramos for quite some time. Erik ten Hag, manager of the Red Devils, sees the forward as one of his top priorities after losing Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November after giving an emotional interview to Piers Morgan in which he said he “felt betrayed by the club.”

Ramos has had a phenomenal season so far, contributing to 15 goals and six assists for his team in just 23 games played thus far. The 21-year-old started all six of his team’s Champions League matches as they finished ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in Group H and advanced to face Club Brugge in the round of 16.

Similarly, Silva caught United’s attention after becoming a first-team regular for Benfica at the tender age of 19. The centre defender played all but two minutes of his team’s Champions League group stage campaign and has a promising future. The two were teammates on Portugal’s World Cup team in Qatar, with Ramos scoring a hat trick in the team’s 4-1 round-of-16 victory over Switzerland.

Silva is being chased by a whole host of top European sides, with the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, Napoli, and PSG all battling to secure his signature. But Benfica president Rui Costa is adamant that the players will only be able to leave if their release clauses are met. Ramos’ release clause currently stands at more than £ 106 million, while Silva’s clause is £88m.

United are pursuing new players as they look to build on their promising run of form under Ten Hag. The northwest giants started the season in dismal fashion but have improved significantly and have now climbed to fourth in the Premier League table.